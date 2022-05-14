A fresh Red Ocean making big waves

What did trainers Tim Fitzsimmons and Shane Baertschiger have in common in Thursday morning's trials?

Yes, both scored a double - Fitzsimmons with Relentless and his impressive second-up winner Golden Monkey, while his fellow Australian was victorious with Red Ocean and Shanghai Star.

But the similarity does not end there. Their trial winners are also charting the same paths.

Fitzsimmons had mentioned on Thursday that Relentless would be tackling a Class 4 race over 1,600m next Saturday, before heading for the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on June 26 and the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 17.

So, too, is Red Ocean going for the two Singapore features.

But the four-year-old New Zealand-bred will be racing in a Class 3 race over 1,400m next Saturday, which is Kranji Mile Day, featuring the $1 million Group 1 classic.

Golden Monkey will race in the Novice event over 1,200m, a race Shanghai Star is also targeted for.

While Relentless and Golden Monkey clocked 61.56 seconds and 61.35sec respectively, Red Ocean won in the fastest time of the five trials - 59.85sec for the Polytrack 1,000m. Shanghai Star recorded 60.65sec.

Fitzsimmons, however, said he was very happy with the way his two horses performed.

He just wanted them to have easy trials in preparation for next week's assignments.

True, the pair could have clocked faster times if their riders had released the brakes.