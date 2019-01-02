A floorball Showdown to usher in 2019

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also the adviser to Tampines grassroots organisations, sounding the horn at Our Tampines Hub on Monday for one of the matches at Showdown 2018, a one-day event organised by the Singapore Floorball Association which featured 77 teams competing in eight categories. These were Under-13 (boys and girls), U-15 (boys and girls), U-18 (boys and girls), Men's Open and Mixed Open. More than 650 players, parents and supporters competed in and watched the games before ushering in 2019 with synchronised fireworks and a laser and wave flame display at the Town Square. Local floorball vendors also showcased their latest products at the event.