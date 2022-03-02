A double is possible for Crystal Warrior

Crystal Warrior needed eight runs to bring on a win.

And when it did come, he did it in style, beating Proof Perfect by almost a length over the 1,200m.

But, for trainer Jason Lim and the Crystal Dragon No. 2 Stable, it must have been an agonisingly long wait.

Well, but now that he has broken through, perhaps we will see more wins come his way.

Why not? He seems to be holding that last-start winning form pretty well.

We know that from his work on the training track.

Like yesterday morning. With race-winning jockey Manoel Nunes doing the navigating, Crystal Warrior was in his element.

Never off the bit, he ran out the 600m in a swift 34.8sec. Yes, he broke the 35-second barrier.

Lim would have been pleased. So too Nunes, who is riding like a man possessed.

Remember that five-timer he put together last Saturday?

Well, he is not done yet.

The same can be said about Crystal Warrior.

That win on Feb 19 was a warning. If anything, it served notice of better things to come.

Ridden by Nunes and sent off as a $74 roughie, Crystal Warrior's show was anything but "rough".

The Brazilian hoop jumped him cleanly from Gate 6 and they were never headed.

It was so unlike his run on Jan 20 when he again jumped and ran.

But, on that occasion, we saw him swamped by a posse of runners.

He soon gave back the lead, eventually finishing sixth in that sprint won by Limited Edition.

Crystal Warrior is still "just a Class 4 runner". But he is well bred. His sire is I Am Invincible and he went under the hammer for $370,000.

Indeed, that last win at Kranji was not his first.

Before being flown out here to continue his racing, Crystal Warrior was active in Australia. There, he raced eight times for two wins.

That double was at Eagle Farm and Doomben in Queensland and both times he won over the 1,200m - which is the same distance he will cover on Saturday.

Keep him on your shortlist. He could, pretty soon, be moving up through the ranks.

These days, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons is a man on everyone's radar.

He saddled a quartet of winners at the meeting just gone by and, everywhere you look, his team seem to be firing.

He has entered nine for the Saturday meeting and, needless to say, punters have already put a target on his back.

Of the nine, two were ultra-impressive on the training track and they could set up a mouth-watering duel in the Class 4 sprint over the 1,400m.

The Fitzsimmons pair were Den Of Thieves and In All His Glory.

Sent out separately, Den Of Thieves had Jake Bayliss in the saddle when clocking 39.2sec while In All His Glory went over the same trip in 38.3sec.

Right now, and on raw ability, it is hard to separate the stablemates.

Both have won races over the sprints. But In All His Glory does seem to have the edge in the fact that he has twice won over the 1,400m.

However, there is a question mark. In All His Glory has not won a race in over a year.

The last time he saluted was in January last year. That day, more than 13 months ago, Oscar Chavez was in the saddle when he beat Federation over the 1,200m.

Still, do not hold it against him.

The way Fitzsimmons is rolling along, In All His Glory and Den Of Thieves could make it a stable queue-up - and nobody will be the least bit surprised.