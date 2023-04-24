ST Full-time Report: A day in the life of a football agent | $11k Paddock Club tickets for S'pore F1 race sold out

Dear ST reader,

Ever wondered what a football agent's life is like? Mikkel Beck, a former Denmark international who also played in the English Premier League, is adamant the Beautiful Game cannot exist without men like him.

Next, the controversial LIV Golf tour makes its debut in Singapore this week. Heng Su-Ann, a former national golfer, is living the dream and will be walking the fairways as an on-course commentator.

Finally, the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix is still five months away but tickets for many categories have sold out, including three-day admission to the Paddock Club priced at $11,000.

