ST Full-time Report: A day in the life of a football agent | $11k Paddock Club tickets for S'pore F1 race sold out

Ever wondered what a football agent's life is like? Mikkel Beck, a former Denmark international who also played in the English Premier League, is adamant the Beautiful Game cannot exist without men like him.

Next, the controversial LIV Golf tour makes its debut in Singapore this week. Heng Su-Ann, a former national golfer, is living the dream and will be walking the fairways as an on-course commentator. 

Finally, the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix is still five months away but tickets for many categories have sold out, including three-day admission to the Paddock Club priced at $11,000.

The world of football cannot function without us, says agent Mikkel Beck

His clients include AC Milan’s Simon Kjaer, Lucas Digne of Aston Villa and Lion City Sailors’ Maxime Lestienne.

Sporting Life: One brave woman, two telling photos and a world we rarely see

Former tennis player Jelena Dokic posted on Instagram recently about the abuse she receives on social media.

SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 9)

Balestier Khalsa's front three were among the standout players.

Former Singapore golfer Heng Su-Ann ‘living the dream’ as LIV Golf’s on-course commentator

She will be at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course for this week’s Singapore stop.

LIV golfers’ results at Masters prove we can still compete with the best, say Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen

Of the 18 LIV Golf players who played at the Masters, 12 made the cut, with three finishers inside the top 10.

$11,000 tickets sold out for 3-day Paddock Club admission at F1 Singapore GP

Only limited single-day tickets remain for Friday and Saturday, say organisers.

S’pore’s indoor skydivers clinch two golds at FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships

Kyra Poh clinched the solo freestyle open title, while Kai Minejima Lee and Vera Poh won the dynamic two-way junior category.

Singaporean fighter Sim Kai Xiong hopes for breakthrough win at Road to UFC

He faces Thailand’s Peter Danasoe in a showcase bout in the flyweight category.

In special times, Chelsea’s solution may lie in a Special One

Jose Mourinho could be the remedy needed at a chaotic Stamford Bridge, writes John Brewin.

