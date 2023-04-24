ST Full-time Report: A day in the life of a football agent | $11k Paddock Club tickets for S'pore F1 race sold out

Dear ST reader,
Ever wondered what a football agent's life is like? Mikkel Beck, a former Denmark international who also played in the English Premier League, is adamant the Beautiful Game cannot exist without men like him.
Next, the controversial LIV Golf tour makes its debut in Singapore this week. Heng Su-Ann, a former national golfer, is living the dream and will be walking the fairways as an on-course commentator.
Finally, the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix is still five months away but tickets for many categories have sold out, including three-day admission to the Paddock Club priced at $11,000.
The world of football cannot function without us, says agent Mikkel Beck
His clients include AC Milan’s Simon Kjaer, Lucas Digne of Aston Villa and Lion City Sailors’ Maxime Lestienne.
SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 9)
Former Singapore golfer Heng Su-Ann ‘living the dream’ as LIV Golf’s on-course commentator
$11,000 tickets sold out for 3-day Paddock Club admission at F1 Singapore GP
S’pore’s indoor skydivers clinch two golds at FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships
Kyra Poh clinched the solo freestyle open title, while Kai Minejima Lee and Vera Poh won the dynamic two-way junior category.
Singaporean fighter Sim Kai Xiong hopes for breakthrough win at Road to UFC
