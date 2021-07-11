Sporting Life

A cheer-free, no-crowd Games sucks but athletes just want to play

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Welcome to a gold medal-winning paradox: The world's greatest sporting gathering without most of that gathering. Unscrew the crowd microphones and bin the tickets. Tear up every "Go Kento" placard and bring out the cardboard cutouts.

Welcome to the applause-less, cheer-free, zero-atmosphere Olympics. The silencing of this spectacle is a legitimate response to a pandemic and yet it feels lousy. This will be sport with a muzzle on. There will be a hush before dives and a quiet after. You score a perfect 10 and your ovation is a nod from your coach.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 11, 2021, with the headline 'A cheer-free, no-crowd Games sucks but athletes just want to play'. Subscribe
Topics: 