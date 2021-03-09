A better shot at key meets

To allow swimmers more opportunities to compete, the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has revamped its Singapore National Age Group (SNAG) Swimming Championships and its qualifying system.

The junior invitational for Under-12 swimmers is slated to run from Saturday to next Monday while the major Games qualifiers - for the Tokyo Olympics, 2021 SEA Games, 2021 Asian Youth Games, 2021 World Championships (short course) and 2022 World Championships - will be held from March 17-21 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Where swimmers used to qualify for the SNAG through time trials in January and February, they are now able to do so through SSA-sanctioned club meets from Dec 1 last year to April 30.

Singapore Swimming Club assistant manager Joey Tan said: "It is wonderful to know that we, as clubs and stakeholders, are now able to host more sanctioned meets to create more competition opportunities for our swimmers.

"With all the changes implemented since the pandemic, we are thankful for the consultation and assistance SSA provided to clubs to organise these meets."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year's SNAG will be scaled down. It will feature only the top 48 invited swimmers per gender for each of the 50m, 100m and 200m events, and the top 24 invited swimmers per gender for each of the 400m, 800m and 1,500m events.

The SNAG was not held last year due to the pandemic but previously, some events could see more than 100 entrants for the heats, as long as they met qualifying times.

SSA executive director Edwin Ker said: "We are heartened to see the clubs stepping up to organise 20 meets since January. While the number of participants per event at the SNAG may have reduced, we expect a larger total number of swimmers across all the club events this year."

Meanwhile, the Liberty Insurance Virtual SNAG Club Championships have been introduced to allow swimmers from different clubs to gauge themselves against peers of the same age group on the virtual SNAG leaderboard, based on results from meets from Dec 1 last year to April 30. E-certificates for the three fastest swimmers in each age group from eight-and-under to 17 and MVP titles for top performers will also be awarded.

Kobe Low, an 11-year-old swimmer from Chinese Swimming Club, said: "The various competitions held by SSA and our own clubs have helped swimmers maintain our competitive spirit. While nothing beats the real feeling of competing, the virtual leaderboard is a gauge for us to see where we stand."

Title sponsor Liberty Insurance has extended its cash and in-kind sponsorship, worth a six-figure sum, until next year.

•The meets are closed door. They will be streamed live at libertyinsurance.com.sg/libertysnag51