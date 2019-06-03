A berry-good start

Participants being flagged off in the boys' Blackberry Dash competitive category (2km) at the Cold Storage Kids Run yesterday morning. The 10-12 year-olds were among 5,000 participants in Singapore's first kids-focused running event at Palawan Green, Sentosa. The other competitive categories were the boys' Blueberry Dash (1.6km, 7-9 years old) and the girls' Strawberry Dash (2km) and Raspberry Dash (1.6km). There was also the stroller-friendly Fruity Family Run over 1.6km. This year's edition was also in support of the Singapore Bicentennial, accompanied by old-school carnival games which gave children and parents the opportunity to reminisce about and relish Singapore's heritage.