7 events to watch

WOMEN'S 100M (TOMORROW)

Sha'Carri Richardson's bright coloured hair and flamboyance will be missing after the American was banned following a failed drug test. But there is still the intrigue over whether Jamaica's Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, at the age of 34, can become the first woman to win three Olympic 100m gold medals, following successes in 2008 and 2012.

WOMEN'S 200M HEATS (MONDAY)

Singapore's Shanti Pereira will race in the first-round heats.

MEN'S 400M HURDLES (TUESDAY)

World-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway, Rai Benjamin of the United States and Abderrahman Samba of Qatar are among only four men in history who have run the event under 47 seconds.

The trio are tipped to produce the quickest 400m hurdles race in Olympic history.

MEN'S POLE VAULT (TUESDAY)

World-record holder Armand Duplantis is one of the biggest stars in the programme, and the 21-year-old Swede has promised to deliver on his potential with a first Olympic win.

But he faces stiff competition, with defending champion Thiago Braz of Brazil and France's Renaud Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist who won silver four years later, in the mix.

MEN'S SHOT PUT (AUG 5)

American world record holder and Ryan Crouser is favourite to retain his title but compatriot Joe Kovacs and New Zealander Tom Walsh, who stood beside him on the podium in Rio, will push him hard.

WOMEN'S 400M (AUG 6)

Allyson Felix, 35, competing in her fifth Games and her first as a mum, is one medal from becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history. She is now tied with Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey with nine medals, a dazzling haul that includes six golds and three silvers.

The American is also down for the 4x400m relay a day later.

WOMEN'S 10,000M (AUG 7)

Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan bids for an unprecedented "triple crown" of middle-distance titles - the 5,000m (Monday), 1,500m (Aug 6) and 10,000m.