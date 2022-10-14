600th win for Tsui, first for Richards

HONG KONG - In a memorable convergence of training generations, Me Tsui and Jamie Richards posted significant milestones at Happy Valley on Wednesday night - veteran Tsui notched his 600th victory and Richards his first.

Tsui, 62, achieved his great moment with Star Of Wuyi in the second section of the Class 5 Pottinger Handicap over 1,000m under Lyle Hewitson.

"The jockey and the pacing made the horse very comfortable. He's a serious roarer, so when he stays comfortable, he can produce a good finish. But, when the pacing is slow, fast, slow, fast, he is not comfortable," said Tsui, before referencing his 600 wins.

"Six is my lucky number. It's been an okay start to the season. So far, so good, and I hope I get better and better."

A graduate of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Apprentice Jockeys' School, Tsui rode as a jockey between 1980 and 1986.

He totalled 21 winners.

A former assistant trainer, he was granted a full trainer's licence in 2005.

Tsui's triumph was quickly followed by the Hong Kong breakthrough of former New Zealand champion Richards.

It came in the first section of Class 5 Pottinger Handicap over 1,000m with Handsome Rebel.

In a remarkable chain of events, the horse was initially trained in New Zealand in 2018 by Richards, before being transferred to Tsui.

The Denman gelding moved back to Richards' Sha Tin base after the 2021/22 Hong Kong season.

The horse provided Victor Wong with his first triumph of the term.

"I'm very pleased, it's been a long road getting to here," said Richards, a multiple New Zealand champion trainer.

"It's good to get the birdie off the back and get the winner. A big thank you to everyone at the stable, they've all been working really hard and have done a great job.

"(Assistant trainer) Jones (Ma) has assembled a really good team of people.

"Obviously, I'm very new here and still learning what it's all about, so they have worked incredibly hard to keep me up to speed."

