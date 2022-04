St Hilda's Secondary School netball players cheering during their B Division Girls netball match against Cedar Girls' Secondary School at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

The National School Games returns in full force this year after two Covid-19-disrupted seasons, with 60,000 student-athletes competing across 29 sports.

However, spectators are still not allowed.

The event was officially opened yesterday by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

