5 questions with...Constance Lien

Q What's on your pre-fight Spotify playlist?
A I have two playlists that I listen to. One would be punk rock, so like Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. I use this playlist in the days leading up to my fight day. As for that day itself, I listen to gospel songs from Hillsong.
Q What are you watching on Netflix?
A I'm currently watching Riverdale.
Q What's your theme song?
A My theme song would be my favourite song that I listen to on fight day itself. It's called Another In The Fire by Hillsong.
Q Your signature phrase?
A Do not put a limit to what you can do.
Q Which athlete do you want to be for a day?
A I would love to be Ffion Davies for a day. She's a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion and a black belt in BJJ.