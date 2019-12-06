5 questions with... Daryl Chia

Q What's on your Spotify list?

A Just some old songs that I like. Calming music, there are a couple of songs that psych me up.

Q What are you watching on Netflix?

A I am watching Friends. Actually I have been watching Friends for a long time, for the past couple of years. I just love watching Friends. It's my favourite TV show.

Q What's your theme song?

A The song that I like the most is Seve by Tez Cadey. It's like house, party music... keeps me going.

Q Do you have a signature phrase?

A I don't have a signature phrase, but a phrase that our sevens team like to say is "for the brothers". After every team cheer, or every game, how we encourage each other, we just say "it's for the brothers, it's for one another".

Q Which athlete do you want to be for a day?

A I would want to be Jonny Wilkinson. He's my favourite rugby player.