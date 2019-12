BASKETBALLER, 29

Q What is on your pre-game Spotify list?

A This is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Q What are you watching on Netflix?

A Stranger Things.

Q What's your theme song?

A When You Believe by Whitney Houston.

Q What is your signature phrase?

A Work hard, never give up.

Q Which athlete do you want to be for a day?

A Definitely LeBron James. Whenever I watch him play and what he does for his community, it always inspires me.