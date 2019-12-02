5 questions with... Charmaine Soh

NETBALLER, 29

Q What's on your pre-match Spotify playlist?

A I normally listen to very calming, soothing music such as the laid-back acoustic music and some sleeping playlists.

Q What are you watching on Netflix?

A Vagabond, a Korean drama.

Q What's your theme song?

A Photograph by Ed Sheeran. It's very meaningful. It doesn't represent my life but I think it's a song that got me through the ups and downs. I like the music itself, the tune of it.

Q Your signature phrase

A Can one lah.

Q Which athlete do you want to be for a day?

A Ameliaranne Ekenasio from the New Zealand netball team. She plays as a shooter and is a very smart and sharp player.

• Watch the video at https://str.sg/J57Y