5 questions with... Charmaine Soh

NETBALLER, 29
Q What's on your pre-match Spotify playlist?
A I normally listen to very calming, soothing music such as the laid-back acoustic music and some sleeping playlists.
Q What are you watching on Netflix?
A Vagabond, a Korean drama.
Q What's your theme song?
A Photograph by Ed Sheeran. It's very meaningful. It doesn't represent my life but I think it's a song that got me through the ups and downs. I like the music itself, the tune of it.
Q Your signature phrase
A Can one lah.
Q Which athlete do you want to be for a day?
A Ameliaranne Ekenasio from the New Zealand netball team. She plays as a shooter and is a very smart and sharp player.
