41% DNF with midnight marathon ending at 31 deg C

DOHA • The 68 women who lined up for the marathon in a virtual steam bath off the bay fronting Doha's downtown were posed with one question when the clock struck midnight yesterday: How much are you willing to suffer?

Suffer to win? Suffer for a medal? Suffer just to say you finished?

On a hot and humid night when 28 of the runners or 41 per cent did not get to the finish line, Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya had all the answers. She took the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2hr 32min 43sec.

It was the slowest winning time in 31/2 decades' worth of these events, but it made sense on this night. "It was not bad for me," said Chepngetich, as she credited "training in a hot area" of Kenya for helping her to tame the harsh elements.

The temperature in Qatar when she crossed the finish line first at 2.34am was 31 deg C. The humidity was 77 per cent. The heat index was 40. The wind? None.

"Those who win, they are heroes," said Israel's 10,000m champion Lonah Salpeter, who dropped out. "Those who finish, they are strong. Those who didn't, they're also strong. They tried their best."

Small swathes of fans lined the 7km loop and watched runners fill towels and hats brimming with ice, then pick it out to drop it into their sweat-saturated tops and bottoms.

The IAAF's plan to run the race at night to beat the furnace-like daytime heat was less than a success.

As the IAAF president, Sebastian Coe, paced near the finish line with his pink button-down polo completely sweated through, runner after runner buckled over, or tumbled to the ground.

They had to be placed gingerly into golf carts, or wheelchairs, and transported into the medical tent.

France's world champion race walker Yohann Diniz on Friday lashed out at the decision to make runners and walkers compete in the heat rather than the climate-controlled Khalifa Stadium.

"I am disgusted," he said. "They take us for idiots. If we were in the stadium we would have normal conditions, 24 to 25 degrees, but outside they have placed us in a furnace."

