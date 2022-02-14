4-timer Wong is King for the day

It started as a ding-dong between Kranji's leading expatriates Manoel Nunes and Danny Beasley, but Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen hit a purple patch towards the end to outshine them for riding honours yesterday.

The two-time top apprentice had taken Race 2 in the card of 12 with Dancing Tycoon and then bagged his first four-timer by snaring the last three events with Global Kid, King Arthur and Speedy Missile.

Dancing Tycoon is trained by Stephen Gray, Global Kid by Michael Clements, while Donna Logan prepares King Arthur and Speedy Missile.

Wong has moved up from joint-eighth to fourth in the jockeys' table with seven winners.

"My career best was three winners in a day - twice. Four is my first time. Everything went my way today and my horses got the perfect runs. It's a good Chinese New Year," said Wong.

"I knew Dancing Tycoon, King Arthur and Speedy Missile were my best chances; Global Kid was a bonus. But you can see from his home record, he is a good horse and, today, he got a light weight.

"I've definitely been riding better horses. Donna has given me a lot of good horses and I really appreciate it. I must also thank the other trainers and owners for their support."

The Kedah-born rider, whose 50kg riding weight is an asset, has been sought after following his best season with 37 winners last year. He was the only one with a full book of rides yesterday.

His handling of Dancing Tycoon, a narrow debut third in a similar $20,000 Open Maiden event over 1,200m on turf, was a gem.

Wong said Dancing Tycoon gets quite excited in the parade ring. But, once he steps on the track, he is a different horse.

The $11 favourite jumped well and was placed a handy fifth. Gold Cut led by a couple of lengths from debut runner-up Blazing Kid.