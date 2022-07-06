3YO golden boys all set for a classic

Like it was, some 21/2 weeks ago on June 18, the "golden boys" could "own" the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic on Saturday.

Just like they did when they made it a golden trifecta in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint - a race which is still so fresh in our minds.

Come Saturday, Golden Monkey, the winner of the Sprint, will again face off with the two he trounced over the 1,200m.

Yes, that is putting it mildly. Battered might be a better word. But it sounds a tad demeaning - especially when we are dealing with petulant three-year-olds.

Anyway, if Silent Is Gold and Gold Ten Sixty-One have revenge on their minds, they do seem in good enough condition to inflict some damage on that "super simian", Golden Monkey.

But it will take a mighty effort.

You see, Golden Monkey was out on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning and he turned in an inspiring gallop, covering 600m in 38.7sec.

It was like he was sending out a clear message to his two main rivals: "If you want the Classic, well, come and beat me."

Well, Gold Ten Sixty-One looks eager to pick up the gauntlet.

He had Vlad Duric in the saddle when running the trip in 38.5sec.

If anything, he has not lost any of the sharpness which saw him run third in the Sprint, after leading the field in that $110,000 event.

So you ask: What about the runner-up, Silent Is Gold, in that contest?

Well, he was not making time on the training track yesterday morning. But, sure as ever, he has not been knitting or lounging around in his stall.

Silent Is Gold looked every bit like a precious piece of metal when taken out on Monday morning for a training spin.

Ridden by former champion jockey Saimee Jumaat, the son of Star Turn impressed in a mighty workout, running 600m in 36.9sec.

Prepared by Stephen Gray, Silent Is Gold is ticking over nicely and Saimee - being an excellent judge of horses - would surely have given Gray a glowing report after that hit-out.

So, you see, and while Golden Monkey was a runaway winner in the Sprint, the Classic could be a different kettle of fish.

Indeed, the 1,400m trip will be new ground for the golden trio. It is left to be seen who can produce that little extra to carry them home over the added 200m.

Then again, others in the race were also out on the training track and it would be an injustice to sweep them under the rug.

Among those who will surely want a piece of the pie could be No More Delay and Major King.

Major King, a debut winner, was not asked to do much when running 600m in 41.3sec.

No More Delay cantered one round before being allowed to gallop. He clocked 43.9sec.

A son of Per Incanto, Major King arrived at Kranji last January and, after a couple of winning trials, he brought that form to the races, winning on debut on June 11.

Trainer Jason Ong has since kept him under wraps and he will be as fresh as a frisky juvenile when he lines up with the rest on Saturday.

No More Delay gave a good account of himself in the Three-Year-Old Sprint, charging from no-man's land to finish fourth behind the golden trio.

A winner of two races over 1,200m - one on the Polytrack and the other on turf - the Richard Lim-trained juvenile has always been doing his best work at the finish. He should easily handle the 1,400m.

Yes, come Saturday, and with so many young egos strutting their stuff, the $150,000 race will - for want of a better word - be a Classic.

Yesterday's fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

GROUP 2 SINGAPORE THREE-YEAR-OLD CLASSIC

- 1,400M

Golden Monkey * 38.7. Gold Ten Sixty-one * (V. Duric) 38.5. No More Delay canter/43.9. Major King * (N. Zyrul) 41.3. Deception (K. Hakim) 40.8. Bingo Master(C.C. Wong) 40.3. Song Of Nature (T.H. Koh) 38.1. Super Extreme * (I. Saifudin) 35.7.

Monday: Silent Is Gold * 36.9. Istataba (M. Ibrahim) 37.3

KRANJI STAKES A - 2,000M

Hard Too Think * (M. Lerner) 42.7.

Circuit Mission * (R. Stewart) 36.

Leatherhead * (J. Bayliss) barrier/35. Gold Strike (Lerner) barrier/35.3.

Monday: Katak * canter/37.3.

Pennywise (B. Pinheiro) canter/36.6. Trumpy * (Ibrahim) 40/36.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Billy Elliot (Lerner) 42.4. Fireworks * 40.9. Lim's Craft * (Wong) 36.7.

Chivalric Knight 36.5. Top Field (S. Shafrizal) 38.2. Buuraq * 42.

Takhi * (K. A'Isisuhairi) 37.5.

Monday: Ima * 36.7.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Axel * (S. Jamil) 38.5. Illustrious * 39.8. Arion Success (Shafrizal) 36.5. Royal Commander (Koh) 38.7. Wecando 42.6. Basilisk * (Saifudin) 38.2. Just Because

(M. Kellady) 37.4. St Alwyn (Stewart) 40.1. The Wild Prince (Koh) 41.4.

Monday: War Commander * (Pinheiro) 37.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Shang Chi * (Bayliss) 37.4.

Revolution * (Saifudin) 44.1. King Zoustar * (Zyrul) 38.5. Zygarde * 39.4. Hyde Park (P.H. Seow) 40.5.

Monday: Paletas 43/38

Hugo * (Lerner) 37.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M

Born To Win * 45. One Way Ticket * (Saifudin) 44.7. Street Party * (Bayliss) 48.4. Khao Manee * (Wong) 42.3. Tavi Will Do 43.2.

Diamond Mine 45.9. Grandpa Mick Mac 41.1. Silkardo 37.7.

Monday: Superlative (T. Krisna) 38.5. Adipson * (W.H. Kok) 36.1.

Super Speed (Kok) pace work.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Infinite Wisdom 37.9. Tom Cat * 35.2. Mystery Power (Seow) 39.6.

City Gate * (Wong) 40.9. Cizen Boss (M. Akmazani) 37. Qaraat * (Saifudin) 40.6.

Tassel (Pinheiro) 40.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Big Fortune (Pinheiro) 41.4. Atlantean * (Koh) 38.1. Anpanman * 37.2. Cizen Lucky (Wong) 42.4. Raging Brave 37. Spirit Of D'Wind 39.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M

Bizar Wins * 35.7. Beyond Sacred 39.8. Captain Singapore (Wong) 39.2. The Brotherhood * 42.4.

Monday: War Warrior * 35.8.

Golden Dash (Krisna) 37.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M

Sun Step 36.5. Arion Passion (Shafrizal) 43.9. Diamond Ring 39.4. Super Talent (Stewart) canter/44.8. Supersonicsurprise (Koh) 37.8.

MAIDEN - 1,600M

Missile Rain (Koh) 41.2. Ibex * (Pinheiro) 38.9. Golden Tiger * (Saifudin) 37.8. Zestful (Stewart) 42.2. Rusty Rust (A'Isisuhairi) 38.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M

Trident * (F. Yusoff) 41.8. Watery * (Kellady) 38.3. Outfit (Kellady) 37.3. Chosen One (L. Beuzelin) canter/45.2. Nineoneone (A'Isisuhairi) 38.1. Generation M canter/pace work. One Million (Wong) 37.7. Legacy Reign (Pinheiro) 38.2.

Monday: Mariana Trench * 37.5.