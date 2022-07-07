35 nations lobby for more sports sanctions

WASHINGTON • Western powers on Tuesday called for international sport federations to remove state-affiliated Russians and Belarusians over the invasion of Ukraine, after leading events already banned their athletes.

In a joint-statement, 35 nations from the West plus Japan and South Korea reiterated a March 8 call for no international sporting events to take place in Russia or Belarus and for their citizens to be banned from international competitions.

In fresh recommendations, the group called for Russian and Belarusian governing bodies to be suspended from international sport federations.

"Individuals closely aligned to the Russian and Belarusian states, including but not limited to government officials, should be removed from positions of influence on international sport federations, such as boards and organising committees," said the statement by sports ministers and culture officials released by the United States State Department.

They also called on event organisers to consider suspending broadcasts into Russia and Belarus.

The US and European Union have led a campaign to ostracise Russia in the hopes of pressuring President Vladimir Putin, who took visible pride in Russia's hosting of the 2014 Winter Olympics and 2018 World Cup.

World football governing authority Fifa and leading tennis tournament Wimbledon, among others, have banned Russians from competitions since the Feb 24 invasion.

The International Olympic Committee, which had already barred Russian athletes from competing under their flag due to doping, has recommended a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

But two Russians remain on the committee - Yelena Isinbayeva, a former Olympic champion close to Mr Putin, and Russia's tennis chief, Shamil Tarpishchev.

The joint statement also called for events that allow Russian and Belarusian participation to make explicit that they do not represent their states and to ban the use of their flags.

Belarus has been targeted over its support for the war, with Ukraine recently reporting being hit by missiles from its neighbour.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Mr Putin but the country is officially not involved in the conflict.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE