$2m in grants to help keep Singaporeans active

As the Republic introduces stricter safe distancing measures to contain community transmission of the coronavirus, Sport Singapore (SportSG) has launched a national call for the sport industry to create innovative home-based activities and programmes for Singaporeans to stay active and united.

The Active Enabler Programme, part of the annual GetActive! Singapore campaign, will have a total grant budget of $2 million.

Its first call for proposals will be launched today for digital content and virtual activities to be introduced this month and next.

Themed "GetActive!@Home", proposals could cover online infotainment videos, physical exercise and movement series, talk shows, workshops covering a wide spectrum of health and wellness topics, and/or virtual activities such as games and challenges that can be enjoyed either individually or among household members.

Sport professionals, coaches and fitness instructors and businesses in the industry, such as event organisers, event management companies and gym or studio operators are welcome to submit proposals that can promote an active lifestyle, health and wellness within the safe distancing guidelines.

All projects must comply with the latest Covid-19 advisories and guidelines, and selected proposals will receive up to 100 per cent support.

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "SGUnited through sport and physical activity will uplift households and communities in these challenging times. We want to unite with our industry partners to bring their expertise and experience to develop engaging and fun content that will enable Singaporeans to stay active and socially connected online.

"Sport professionals and businesses can also take this opportunity to develop new capabilities, alternative service delivery channels and business models to better equip themselves for a new generation of digitally savvy sport participants.

"In starting the GetActive! Singapore campaign now, we also want Singaporeans to not just stay active and healthy, but resilient and united as One Team Singapore even when we are physically apart."

More information about the programme is available from Thursday at getactive.sg and the submission portal will be open from Tuesday.

SportSG is also partnering the sport industry through its latest initiative, The ActiveSG Circle, a virtual super sport club platform. Capabilities will be developed for live and virtual service delivery and commerce, leveraging on network technology and data.

The ActiveSG Circle will be introduced during Get Active! Singapore 2020.