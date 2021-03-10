2k daily entry limit for Japan

TOKYO • Japan plans to cap the number of daily arrivals at around 2,000 and allow exceptions to the ban on international travellers after the Covid-19 state of emergency is lifted in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The newspaper report added that the proposed number will include Japanese nationals returning to the country, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

Japan has temporarily suspended exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the July 23-Aug 8 Games, as it closed its borders to contain a surge in coronavirus cases. The state of emergency in the capital has been extended until March 21.

More than 70,000 people - including athletes, coaches and media representatives - are expected to enter for the Games, Nikkei reported earlier. Test events are to start next month.

However, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said yesterday it has cancelled the May 4 Artistic All-Around World Cup in Tokyo, which was to be a test event, due to difficulties related to the pandemic.

Last month, Olympic officials unveiled the first of many Covid-19 rules for the Games, starting by banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

It remains to be seen if international fans will be allowed, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) saying on Monday that a decision will be taken by the end of this month.

According to the TTG Asia website, officials with knowledge of the planning have told the domestic media that "practically, the course has already been set" that Tokyo 2020 will be closed to foreign fans.

Most Japanese do not want international supporters to attend the Games too, amid fears that a large influx of visitors could spark a resurgence of infections, a Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper poll showed.

The survey said that 77 per cent of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has also said she wants a decision on letting in overseas spectators before the start of the torch relay on March 25.

The Yomiuri reported yesterday that the starting ceremony will likely be held without spectators, but fans will still be able to line the route. It said that the organisers feared crowding at the event in Fukushima, and would probably bar the 3,000 spectators initially planned.

The organisers have already laid out strict rules for the nationwide relay.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory, and spectators are asked to offer "support with applause and by using distributed goods rather than shouting or cheering".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS