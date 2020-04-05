$27M fund 'huge' for swimming

LONDON • Britain's Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has called the International Swimming League's (ISL) emergency fund of £15 million (S$26.5 million) for swimmers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic "huge for the sport".

The ISL has introduced the "solidarity programme" to help swimmers continue to train for major events such as the Olympics, which have been postponed to 2021.

The fund, which will run from September until July next year, will be worth around £1,200 a month to the more than 300 swimmers who are part of the ISL.

ISL was launched last year as a fast-paced competition, with 10 teams from Europe and North America featuring an array of world and Olympic champions.

Peaty, world-record holder in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke, said the fund provided some assurance at an unpredictable time.

"It's an uncertain time for us all at the moment, so this much welcomed financial grant will assist swimmers as everyone prepares for 2021," the 25-year-old told BBC on Friday.

Konstantin Grigorishin, owner and financial backer of ISL, said he had stepped in when several swimmers were debating whether to carry on after the Tokyo Games scheduled for July were postponed.

"After the postponement, some swimmers came to us and said they would now probably retire because they could not afford another year," he told the BBC. "So this is why we decided to take action."

He said the monthly amount paled into significance compared to what other athletes earned in some sports.

"We aren't talking about the wages of soccer or basketball players, but for these swimmers, we hope it will make a real difference and allow them to continue in the sport," the 54-year-old Ukrainian billionaire said.

This year's series will now be in just one venue from Oct 14 to Nov 17, and will possibly be filmed behind closed doors. Four countries were in the running to be hosts - Australia, Japan, Hungary and the United States.

Olympic and world champion Caeleb Dressel, who competed in the inaugural ISL season, liked the idea of doing it again. But he stopped short of committing to a return, due in part to uncertainty with his sponsorships.

"I don't know that far in advance what my schedule is going to be like... or how the companies I am involved with at the moment what they are going to need from me within those months," said the American. "I can't say 100 per cent I am doing this because there are just so many uncertainties right now."

Last year's ISL roster also included the likes of five-gold Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom and multiple world champion Daiya Seto of Japan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS