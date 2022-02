Singapore will host the biggest tournament in World Table Tennis (WTT) history, the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) Grand Smash, from March 7 to 20.

The inaugural Singapore Smash will feature 64 of the world's top players for each of the men's and women's singles, 24 of the best combinations in each of the men's and women's doubles, as well as 16 mixed doubles pairings at the OCBC Arena.