$2.3b cost of Sports Hub takeover a fair deal: Minister

The decision to take over the management and ownership of the Singapore Sports Hub came after "detailed financial, legal and operational due diligence", Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong told Parliament.

Having done so, the Government came to the conclusion that the move would serve the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans better, he said yesterday.

National agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) had announced in June that it would terminate the partnership with Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL) - the private consortium that has been running the $1.33 billion facility since it opened in 2014 - and start operating the 35ha facility from Dec 9.

This brings to an end the public-private partnership (PPP) and its profit-driven model which ultimately proved restrictive of the social role the Government wanted the Sports Hub to fulfil.

Responding to questions from various MPs, Mr Tong explained in a ministerial statement that the Government had been "closely evaluating the performance of the Sports Hub" over the last 12 to 18 months and assessing whether to continue with the PPP.

The arrangement saw SportSG agree to pay SHPL an annual fee of about $193.7 million from 2014 to 2035 to finance the construction of the facility and operate it.

Mr Tong also gave a detailed breakdown of the costs of the takeover move and explained how it was comparable to the $2.32 billion that SportSG would have paid, had it continued with the PPP arrangement till 2035.

He said the takeover decision represented a "fair deal" for the Government on which to take back the assets. "None of these components are penalties to the Government for the termination... These are simply costs we would have had to incur or would have incurred going forward," he said.

With the termination, the Government would have to pay two main "buckets" of cost, he added.

The first was the amount to be paid to SHPL for the termination, worth about $1.5 billion, and the second was the costs that would be incurred post-handover, estimated at about $800 million.

From the first bucket, the largest component, which accounted for $1.2 billion, he said, was the capital expenditure that the Government would have had to bear if it had adopted a traditional procurement approach from the start.

The remaining components, worth about $300 million, were primarily the fair open market value of the Sports Hub, which was commercially negotiated, and other costs, expenses and deductions.

The second bucket, said Mr Tong, comprised the costs of operating the facility post-handover.

He noted that the current operating costs incurred by SHPL, which included maintenance and programming costs, amounted to approximately $68 million a year, or $800 million until 2035.

"Taking the two buckets of costs to be paid for the termination... this would be a fair deal that the Government is making to take back the assets," said Mr Tong.

He further explained in Parliament that there was "a confluence of several reasons", and not just any single one, that led to the Government's decision.

The first of these was that, despite the world-class infrastructure of the venue, the "quality and volume" of the SHPL's calendar of programming for the facility, which includes the 55,000-seater National Stadium, fell short of expectations.

He also highlighted how the local sporting and entertainment ecosystem had grown and matured and was now "better placed" to move forward from the arrangement.

He cited the growth of internal capabilities within SportSG as well as those of local and locally based companies, and the rise in demand for world-class events.

He added that there was a need for greater emphasis on community programming and "driving social outcomes, even if such programmes did not always resonate with commercial returns", he said.

These could come in the form of grassroots or schools programmes having more access to the venue.

While he noted that having more community participation at the Sports Hub would likely mean higher expenditures and increases in daily operating costs, Mr Tong said these would be cushioned by the full revenue generated from the Sports Hub, which would be accrued to the Government.

He added that the addition of such programming would be done judiciously, noting: "We must still operate with financial prudence and ensure that we are not profligate in spending."

Among the various supplementary questions that were later posed, Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh asked about how much the SHPL has had to pay to the Government for non-performance or unmet standards since 2014.

Mr Tong replied: "Subject to checking this and... based on memory, I believe the figure is around the order of $44 million for defects rectification, non-availability payments and so on."

Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) also asked if the National Day Parade would return regularly to the National Stadium - it has been staged there only once, in 2016, since the Sports Hub opened - to which Mr Tong said the Government "would certainly be open to it", but had to be "circumspect" about the matter, given the lead-up and preparation time required for the parade to take place.