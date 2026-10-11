2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix attracts 301,294 fans, second-highest attendance on record

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Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in action during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix sprint qualifying session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Oct 9.

SINGAPORE – Despite hazy conditions that threatened to disrupt this weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, the event drew a sell-out crowd once again, with organisers announcing on Oct 11 a total attendance of 301,294 for the 2026 edition.

This was the second-highest attendance on record and the highest since the track change in 2023. In 2025, 300,641 fans packed the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the three-day race weekend.

The record turnout for the night race was 302,000, set in 2022 before the route was amended to omit the Float @ Marina Bay, which could seat 27,000.

The revision was made for the construction of NS Square.

The 17th edition of the Singapore event included a sprint race for the first time, which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won on Oct 10.

The spotlight will be on the four-time world champion for the main race on Oct 11, after he topped the time sheets in qualifying on Oct 10 in 1min 31.373sec, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc just 0.054sec behind in second and Lewis Hamilton third fastest.

With 11 of the previous 16 Singapore Grands Prix won from pole, the Dutchman could claim a second consecutive victory after winning last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Off the track, the entertainment acts also thrilled the crowds, with a host of music superstars, including home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin, American rock band The Killers and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, performing here.