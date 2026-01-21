2025 Asean Para Games: Cyclist Sebastian Tan wins S’pore’s first gold medal in Thailand
- Sebastian Tan secured Singapore's first gold, winning the mixed individual time trial T1-T2 in 31min 40.485sec at the Asean Para Games.
- Thailand's Kittiyaporn Namakhan and Noppakorn Leso followed behind Sebastian Tan, clocking 32:59.954 and 33:31.516 respectively.
- Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first medal, a silver, in the men's 400m freestyle S7 event with a time of 5:22.87.
SINGAPORE – Para-cyclist Sebastian Tan claimed Singapore’s first gold medal at the Asean Para Games in Korat, Thailand, on Jan 21.
At the Suranaree University of Technology, the 25-year-old clocked 31min 40.485sec in the mixed individual time trial T1 - T2 event to take home the gold ahead of Thailand’s Kittiyaporn Namakhan (32:59.954) and Noppakorn Leso (33:31.516).
In the morning’s swimming finals, Toh Wei Soong clinched the Republic’s first medal at the biennial Games, taking home a silver in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 event.
The Singaporean clocked 5:22.87, behind his friend and rival Ernie Gawilan (5:02.39) of the Philippines and ahead of Thailand’s Sittichaiphonniti Kaweewat (6:07.92).