Straitstimes.com header logo

2025 Asean Para Games: Cyclist Sebastian Tan wins S’pore’s first gold medal in Thailand

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore’s Sebastian Tan posing with his medal after winning gold at the Asean Para Games in the mixed individual time trial T1 - T2 event.

Singapore’s Sebastian Tan posing with his medal after winning gold at the Asean Para Games in the mixed individual time trial T1 - T2 event.

PHOTO: SPORTSG/DEJBORDIN LIMSUPANARK

avatar-alt

Melvyn Teoh

Follow topic:
  • Sebastian Tan secured Singapore's first gold, winning the mixed individual time trial T1-T2 in 31min 40.485sec at the Asean Para Games.
  • Thailand's Kittiyaporn Namakhan and Noppakorn Leso followed behind Sebastian Tan, clocking 32:59.954 and 33:31.516 respectively.
  • Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first medal, a silver, in the men's 400m freestyle S7 event with a time of 5:22.87.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Para-cyclist Sebastian Tan claimed Singapore’s first gold medal at the Asean Para Games in Korat, Thailand, on Jan 21.

At the Suranaree University of Technology, the 25-year-old clocked 31min 40.485sec in the mixed individual time trial T1 - T2 event to take home the gold ahead of Thailand’s Kittiyaporn Namakhan (32:59.954) and Noppakorn Leso (33:31.516).

In the morning’s swimming finals, Toh Wei Soong clinched the Republic’s first medal at the biennial Games, taking home a silver in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 event.

The Singaporean clocked 5:22.87, behind his friend and rival Ernie Gawilan (5:02.39) of the Philippines and ahead of Thailand’s Sittichaiphonniti Kaweewat (6:07.92).

More on this topic
2025 Asean Para Games: I’ll bowl to 100 if I can, says S’pore’s oldest athlete Kelvin Goh
2025 Asean Para Games: Age just a number for S’pore teen shooter Surya Mohan Jha

Melvyn Teoh is a sports journalist at The Straits Times.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.