2025 Asean Para Games: Cyclist Sebastian Tan wins S’pore’s first gold medal in Thailand

Singapore’s Sebastian Tan posing with his medal after winning gold at the Asean Para Games in the mixed individual time trial T1 - T2 event.

SINGAPORE – Para-cyclist Sebastian Tan claimed Singapore’s first gold medal at the Asean Para Games in Korat, Thailand, on Jan 21.

At the Suranaree University of Technology, the 25-year-old clocked 31min 40.485sec in the mixed individual time trial T1 - T2 event to take home the gold ahead of Thailand’s Kittiyaporn Namakhan (32:59.954) and Noppakorn Leso (33:31.516).

In the morning’s swimming finals, Toh Wei Soong clinched the Republic’s first medal at the biennial Games, taking home a silver in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 event.

The Singaporean clocked 5:22.87, behind his friend and rival Ernie Gawilan (5:02.39) of the Philippines and ahead of Thailand’s Sittichaiphonniti Kaweewat (6:07.92).