2021 Games will be safe, vows Tokyo Governor

TOKYO • Next year's Olympics will be safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said, pledging a "120 per cent effort" to ensure the first-ever postponed Games can go ahead.

Ms Koike - who announced on Friday that she would stand for re-election next month - said the city was committed to holding the event as a "symbol of human triumph" over the virus, but admitted it would be downsized.

"I will make a 120 per cent effort," the 67-year-old said in an interview with AFP, but declined to say how confident she was that the sporting extravaganza would open as planned.

Tokyo 2020 became the first Olympics ever postponed in peacetime earlier this year. They are now scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021 but medical experts have raised concerns that the delay will not be long enough to contain the virus and hold the event safely.

She also said she was continuing to "make all-out efforts in the battle against the virus to put on a Games that is full of hope".

And she pledged an event "that is safe and secure for athletes and fans from abroad as well as for residents of Tokyo and Japan".

Japan has got through the first Covid-19 wave better than many countries, with just over 900 deaths out of fewer than 18,000 confirmed infections.

But it has faced persistent criticism for conducting relatively few tests that could understate the true number of cases.

Officials point to the comparatively low death rate as evidence that a recently lifted state of emergency - imposed in response to the rising number of cases in April - and a public awareness campaign on social distancing have worked.

"Tokyo residents know that the summer Games next year is not possible unless the impact of coronavirus calms down," Ms Koike said. "That was among the things that pushed them to make these efforts."

Japanese and Olympic officials have repeatedly said it is too early to tell how the outbreak will have evolved by the run-up to the rescheduled Games.

For now, Ms Koike said "simplification and cost reduction" are the main planks of discussions, along with potential safety measures.

"What kind of (virus) tests and how? How much social distancing is necessary? These will depend on future discussions," she said.

A survey last week showed two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors are on the fence about continuing their backing.

But Ms Koike insisted the Games would still be an "excellent opportunity" for sponsors and said she would be asking for their "continued support".

