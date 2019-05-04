2,000M trip suits Chefano

RACE 1 (1,000M)
8 Winning Method appears capable of breaking through at only his second appearance.
6 Gala Night gets the blinkers first time in attempt to sharpen him up.
2 Sparkling Knight was a distant third last start but he should find this task much easier.
1 Shadow Breaker has the race experience on his side.
RACE 2 (1,600M)
10 Triumphant Light is nearing a winning mark. His sole success came over this course and distance.
1 Indigenous Star scored over this course and distance last start and remains in Class 5.
7 Keep Winning has turned his form around his most recent two outings. He's on an upward spiral.
5 Levante might find himself in the right spot from the good gate.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
1 Hard Promise has the wins on the board already this season and is capable of adding another to the tally.
2 Sunny Boy will be fit from a first-up run under his belt after a two-year absence.
4 Magnificent is expected to lead as he has done before. The drop back to 1,200m is a concern though.
8 Ambitious Heart is already a two-time winner this season.
RACE 4 (1,000M)
8 Victory In Hand impressed in a latest trial and looks forward enough to score on debut.
9 What A Legend has finished second twice across his four-start career. He's a leading player.
6 Coby Win is another debutante who has impressed in his trials.
10 Holee Money is next best.
RACE 5 (1,400M)
4 Elite Patch is slowly improving with each run and deserves a chance from gate 3.
7 Young Legend has been consistent this campaign. He'll run his usual honest race up on the speed.
2 Sumstreetsumwhere, who got off the mark two starts ago, can find the placings with the right run.
12 Beauty Day was a neck off scoring a breakthrough win last start. He's capable of being placed again.
RACE 6 (1,400M)
7 Bellagio impressed in a recent trial and appears to be doing everything right.
8 Shining Ace comes into this off two placings. He is a danger.
6 Speedy Optimist gave every indication that he was ready for 1,400m last start. He remains a big watch.
1 Joyful Heart was a debut winner before being well beaten in his last two. He bears close watching.
RACE 7 (2,400M)
7 Helene Charisma is capable of bouncing back with a step-up in distance to 2,400m.
1 Insayshable finished strongly for second last start over 2,000m. He'll relish the step-up to 2,400m.
2 Ruthven, the Group 1 Queensland Derby (2,200m) winner, is ready for the step-up in distance.
6 Helene Leadingstar, the South Australian Derby (2,500m) winner, is another who is proven over the trip and commands respect.
RACE 8 (1,000M)
11 Goko is a four-time winner up the straight at Sha Tin and is capable of scoring a fifth tomorrow.
9 Multimillion has won two of his last three starts over the Sha Tin 1,000m.
13 Happy Time is nearing a win. He brings the right form to this race.
10 Wayfoong Vinnie's latest trial was impressive and remains a big watch first-up from a lengthy break.
RACE 9 (1,600M)
4 Ezra, who should sit closer to the speed this time, is fit and nearing a win.
7 Simple Elegant kept on gamely for third last start. He'll push forward and make his own luck.
9 Dashing Dart ended a run of three consecutive runner-up efforts with an emphatic win last start.
12 Smart Rocket the next best.
RACE 10 (2,000M)
2 Chefano looks very well and will relish the step-up to 2,000m.
1 Classic Beauty will improve stepping back to 2,000m at Sha Tin.
4 Not Usual Talent, who scored his first win two starts ago, will use the draw (4) to sit closer to the speed.
10 Defining Moment is ready for 2,000m. He's a place chance.
RACE 11 (1,200M)
2 Silver Fig was blocked for a run at numerous stages last start. Give him another chance.
1 Prince Of Gems is a Class 4 winner on the turf already.
4 Monkey Jewellery was tardy at the start last time out but let down nicely to finish fourth.
5 Roman Odyssey will push forward and be in front for a long way.
