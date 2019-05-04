2,000M trip suits Chefano

RACE 1 (1,000M)

8 Winning Method appears capable of breaking through at only his second appearance.

6 Gala Night gets the blinkers first time in attempt to sharpen him up.

2 Sparkling Knight was a distant third last start but he should find this task much easier.

1 Shadow Breaker has the race experience on his side.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

10 Triumphant Light is nearing a winning mark. His sole success came over this course and distance.

1 Indigenous Star scored over this course and distance last start and remains in Class 5.

7 Keep Winning has turned his form around his most recent two outings. He's on an upward spiral.

5 Levante might find himself in the right spot from the good gate.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Hard Promise has the wins on the board already this season and is capable of adding another to the tally.

2 Sunny Boy will be fit from a first-up run under his belt after a two-year absence.

4 Magnificent is expected to lead as he has done before. The drop back to 1,200m is a concern though.

8 Ambitious Heart is already a two-time winner this season.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

8 Victory In Hand impressed in a latest trial and looks forward enough to score on debut.

9 What A Legend has finished second twice across his four-start career. He's a leading player.

6 Coby Win is another debutante who has impressed in his trials.

10 Holee Money is next best.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

4 Elite Patch is slowly improving with each run and deserves a chance from gate 3.

7 Young Legend has been consistent this campaign. He'll run his usual honest race up on the speed.

2 Sumstreetsumwhere, who got off the mark two starts ago, can find the placings with the right run.

12 Beauty Day was a neck off scoring a breakthrough win last start. He's capable of being placed again.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

7 Bellagio impressed in a recent trial and appears to be doing everything right.

8 Shining Ace comes into this off two placings. He is a danger.

6 Speedy Optimist gave every indication that he was ready for 1,400m last start. He remains a big watch.

1 Joyful Heart was a debut winner before being well beaten in his last two. He bears close watching.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

7 Helene Charisma is capable of bouncing back with a step-up in distance to 2,400m.

1 Insayshable finished strongly for second last start over 2,000m. He'll relish the step-up to 2,400m.

2 Ruthven, the Group 1 Queensland Derby (2,200m) winner, is ready for the step-up in distance.

6 Helene Leadingstar, the South Australian Derby (2,500m) winner, is another who is proven over the trip and commands respect.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

11 Goko is a four-time winner up the straight at Sha Tin and is capable of scoring a fifth tomorrow.

9 Multimillion has won two of his last three starts over the Sha Tin 1,000m.

13 Happy Time is nearing a win. He brings the right form to this race.

10 Wayfoong Vinnie's latest trial was impressive and remains a big watch first-up from a lengthy break.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

4 Ezra, who should sit closer to the speed this time, is fit and nearing a win.

7 Simple Elegant kept on gamely for third last start. He'll push forward and make his own luck.

9 Dashing Dart ended a run of three consecutive runner-up efforts with an emphatic win last start.

12 Smart Rocket the next best.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

2 Chefano looks very well and will relish the step-up to 2,000m.

1 Classic Beauty will improve stepping back to 2,000m at Sha Tin.

4 Not Usual Talent, who scored his first win two starts ago, will use the draw (4) to sit closer to the speed.

10 Defining Moment is ready for 2,000m. He's a place chance.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

2 Silver Fig was blocked for a run at numerous stages last start. Give him another chance.

1 Prince Of Gems is a Class 4 winner on the turf already.

4 Monkey Jewellery was tardy at the start last time out but let down nicely to finish fourth.

5 Roman Odyssey will push forward and be in front for a long way.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club