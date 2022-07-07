20 years on, Clarke gets dream win

ARENBERG • Seven months ago, Simon Clarke did not know whether he still had a future in professional cycling.

His former team Qhubeka NextHash folded at the end of last year, leaving the Australian scrambling for a spot elsewhere.

Israel-Premier Tech gave him a chance in January with a one-year contract and it was almost befitting that the 35-year-old would be the first rider to give the country's first UCI WorldTeam side their maiden Tour de France stage victory.

The veteran yesterday won Stage 5 of the Tour - a career first - in a photo finish after a 157km run from Lille to Arenberg featuring 20km of cobbled roads. He was promptly mobbed by his teammates, including four-time champion Chris Froome.

An emotional Clarke said: "After winter I had, I had no team and Israel-Premier Tech rang me up. I was given that chance. Today is the reality check everything can happen if you take the opportunity.

"The first few days of the Tour, I was looking after the team. But this morning, the team director said: 'Clarkey, today is a breakaway day!'

"The stages I won at the Vuelta (a Espana) and the pink jersey I had at the Giro (d'Italia) all came in the first week. So I thought today was maybe the day but I still can't believe it.

"I moved to Europe for racing when I was 16 and I'll turn 36 on the second rest day of the Tour, so after 20 years, now the dream comes true."

Belgium's Wout van Aert of Jumbo retained his overall leader's yellow jersey with a lead of 13 seconds despite a nasty fall, but his teammate and 2020 Tour runner-up Primoz Roglic, who reportedly dislocated his shoulder in the same crash, lost around two minutes to two-time defending champion and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Pogacar, fourth in the general classification, managed to trim van Aert's lead to just 19sec ahead of today's Stage 6 - a 220km route from Binche to Longwy.

