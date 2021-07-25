20 key moments to watch out for in Tokyo Olympics

July 25

Surfing men’s and women’s Round 1 and 2

(6am-3.20pm)

• Surfing makes its debut at the Olympic Games



John John Florence of the US during Heat 4 of the Men's Shortboard in Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, on July 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



July 26

Swimming women’s 400m freestyle final

(10.20am)

• Clash of the titans between swim queen Katie Ledecky (USA) and challenger Ariarne Titmus (AUS)



Katie Ledecky (left) and Ariarne Titmus. PHOTOS: AFP



July 27

Softball final

(7pm)

• The sport makes a return after 13 years for a sole run in Tokyo

July 28

Cycling men’s individual time trial

(1pm)

• Tadej Pogacar (SLO) is the biggest cycling name after back-to-back wins at the Tour de France



Tadej Pogacar celebrating at a ceremony for the men's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



July 29

Swimming men’s 100m butterfly heats

(6.42pm-6.59pm)

• Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling kicks off his title defence alongside world record holder Caeleb Dressel (USA)



Joseph Schooling (left) and Caeleb Dressel. PHOTOS: ST FILE, AFP



Artistic gymnastics women’s all around

(6.50pm)

• The sport’s greatest of all time Simone Biles (USA) chases back-to-back all-around golds



Simone Biles practicing on the floor during a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



July 31

Swimming men’s 100m fly final

(9.30am)

• Will Singaporeans hear Majulah Singapura at the Olympics again?

Athletics women’s 100m final

(8.50pm)

• Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) is gunning for the sprint double and will face fierce competition from Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) and defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM)



Shelly-Ann Fraser-Prycer (centre) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (right) during the JAAA National Senior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Aug 1

Athletics men’s 100m final

(8.50pm)

• Will Trayvon Bromell (USA) succeed Usain Bolt as the new sprint king?



Trayvon Bromell reacting after winning the Men's 100m Final at the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials on June 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Final day of swimming

(9.30am-10.36am)

• Will Dressel make the biggest splash with the most medals?

Badminton women’s singles final

(7.30pm)

• With defending champion Carolina Marin out of the picture, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (TPE) and P.V. Sindhu (IND) are among the title favourites

Aug 2

Badminton men’s singles final

(From 7pm)

• Will world No. 1 Kento Momota (JPN) win gold for Japan after a turbulent lead-up to the Games?

Weightlifting women’s +87kg

(6.50pm)

• Laurel Hubbard (NZL) makes history as the first transgender athlete at the Games



Laurel Hubbard competing at the Women's +90kg Final at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Aug 3

Sport climbing men’s combined speed qualification

(4pm)

• Sport climbing is one of the five new sports at the Tokyo Games

Athletics men’s pole vault

(6.20pm)

• World record holder Armand Duplantis (SWE) will be aiming to go even higher in his quest for gold

Aug 4

Women’s park

(8am-11.30am)

• Skateboarding is also making its debut in Tokyo, and fans can catch Sky Brown, Britain’s youngest Olympian at 13 years 11 days



Sky Brown competing during the Women's Park Final in Iowa, US, on May 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Aug 7

Basketball men’s final

(10.30am)

• After a topsy-turvy warm-up to the Games, will Team USA win their 16th gold medal?

Baseball final

(6pm)

• Back only for the 2020 Olympics, baseball is hugely popular in Japan

Football men’s final

(7.30pm)

• Brazil won the coveted gold in 2016 – who will win it this time?



Richarlison (left) celebrating with Antony during Brazil's Group D match against Germany in Yokohama, on July 22, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Aug 8

Athletics men’s marathon

(6am)

• Defending champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) will be the man to beat in Sapporo as he makes a bid for back-to-back golds