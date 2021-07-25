20 key moments to watch out for in Tokyo Olympics

July 25
Surfing men’s and women’s Round 1 and 2
(6am-3.20pm)
• Surfing makes its debut at the Olympic Games
July 26
Swimming women’s 400m freestyle final
(10.20am)
• Clash of the titans between swim queen Katie Ledecky (USA) and challenger Ariarne Titmus (AUS)
July 27
Softball final
(7pm)
• The sport makes a return after 13 years for a sole run in Tokyo
July 28
Cycling men’s individual time trial
(1pm)
• Tadej Pogacar (SLO) is the biggest cycling name after back-to-back wins at the Tour de France
July 29
Swimming men’s 100m butterfly heats
(6.42pm-6.59pm)
• Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling kicks off his title defence alongside world record holder Caeleb Dressel (USA)
Artistic gymnastics women’s all around
(6.50pm)
• The sport’s greatest of all time Simone Biles (USA) chases back-to-back all-around golds
July 31
Swimming men’s 100m fly final
(9.30am)
• Will Singaporeans hear Majulah Singapura at the Olympics again?
Athletics women’s 100m final
(8.50pm)
• Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) is gunning for the sprint double and will face fierce competition from Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) and defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM)
Aug 1
Athletics men’s 100m final
(8.50pm)
• Will Trayvon Bromell (USA) succeed Usain Bolt as the new sprint king?
Final day of swimming
(9.30am-10.36am)
• Will Dressel make the biggest splash with the most medals?
Badminton women’s singles final
(7.30pm)
• With defending champion Carolina Marin out of the picture, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (TPE) and P.V. Sindhu (IND) are among the title favourites
Aug 2
Badminton men’s singles final
(From 7pm)
• Will world No. 1 Kento Momota (JPN) win gold for Japan after a turbulent lead-up to the Games?
Weightlifting women’s +87kg
(6.50pm)
• Laurel Hubbard (NZL) makes history as the first transgender athlete at the Games
Aug 3
Sport climbing men’s combined speed qualification
(4pm)
• Sport climbing is one of the five new sports at the Tokyo Games
Athletics men’s pole vault
(6.20pm)
• World record holder Armand Duplantis (SWE) will be aiming to go even higher in his quest for gold
Aug 4
Women’s park
(8am-11.30am)
• Skateboarding is also making its debut in Tokyo, and fans can catch Sky Brown, Britain’s youngest Olympian at 13 years 11 days
Aug 7
Basketball men’s final
(10.30am)
• After a topsy-turvy warm-up to the Games, will Team USA win their 16th gold medal?
Baseball final
(6pm)
• Back only for the 2020 Olympics, baseball is hugely popular in Japan
Football men’s final
(7.30pm)
• Brazil won the coveted gold in 2016 – who will win it this time?
Aug 8
Athletics men’s marathon
(6am)
• Defending champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) will be the man to beat in Sapporo as he makes a bid for back-to-back golds