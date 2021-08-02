1st shared-gold since 1912 Games

TOKYO • The last time an Olympic track and field gold was shared was back in 1912.

But the men's high jump yesterday was jointly awarded to Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi after the pair, who ended with jumps of 2.37 metres, could not be separated.

Both Barshim, 30, and Tamberi, 29, did not have a failed attempt till they tried to clear the 2.39m mark. After three failures each, they ended up tied and spoke with an Olympic official, who first offered them a "jump-off" to decide the matter.

"Can we have two golds?" Barshim asked him.

The official nodded, and the two athletes clasped hands, hugged each other and whooped for joy.

"This is a dream I don't want to wake up from," said Barshim, the silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Games. "But we are here today sharing this moment and all the sacrifices. It's really worth it now in this moment."

For the two-time world champion, the victory completes a full house of Olympic medals, having also taken bronze in London in 2012. His personal best of 2.43m is the second-highest jump of all time and is only behind Cuban great Javier Sotomayor's world record of 2.45m set in 1993.

Tamberi also added Olympic gold to his world indoor and European titles, both earned in 2016.

While Maksim Nedasekau cleared the 2.37m mark, the Belarusian had more failed attempts, resulting in him taking the bronze.

In a pulsating day three at the Olympic Stadium, there was also a world record-breaking victory in the triple jump by two-time world champion Yulimar Rojas - the first of the Tokyo athletics programme.

Having already secured the gold to become Venezuela's first female Olympic champion, the 25-year-old jumped 15.67m to smash a 26-year-old record held by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets by 17cm.

Portugal's Patricia Mamona was second with a national-best of 15.01m, while Spain's Ana Peleteiro jumped 14.87, also a national mark.

The morning schedule saw China's Gong Lijiao dominate the women's shot put for her first Olympic triumph. She heaved 20.58m, ahead of American silver medallist Raven Saunders and New Zealand's bronze winner Valerie Adams.

Gong, who claimed the silver in London after her fourth place was upgraded because of doping violations, said: "I not only mounted the podium but am standing on the top of it. I felt that all my efforts, my persistence, were all worth it."

As competitors battled for the podium and in the qualifying rounds, Tokyo's searing heat was also another hurdle for them. Punishing conditions greeted them and officials as the thermometer touched 40 deg C and the humidity hovered around 60 per cent, with the sun beating down on the closed-door stadium.

Sweat-soaked reporters donned wet towels during the women's 3,000m steeplechase qualifiers, with the event's trademark water hazard appearing more enticing than ever.

The risks of heatstroke at one of the hottest Games on record are borne not only by the athletes, but also by the thousands of staff, especially at outdoor venues. Some 30 organising staff have suffered heat-related illness but all had mild symptoms, Games chief executive officer Toshiro Muto said.

"Before the outset of the coronavirus problem, the important issue for the Games was a response to heat illness," he added. "We looked into all sorts of scenarios to take thorough measures. I believe our steps have been working well..."

On the sweltering weather, World Athletics spokesman Nicole Jeffery pointed to the rejig of the schedule, which has been designed to hold endurance events in the evening when it is cooler, with cold water immersion facilities made available to all.

"All athletes are provided with water and ice, and the medical team (are) observing them closely to make sure no one is showing signs of heat stress," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA