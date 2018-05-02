$1m raised at SICC May Day Charity

Close to $1 million was raised at yesterday's 47th Singapore Island Country Club May Day Charity and will benefit 22 charitable organisations.

The funds will provide the elderly, children and the disabled with help to defray medical costs, daily necessities and financial assistance.

President Halimah Yacob attended the gala dinner as guest of honour, with her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

Last year, SICC raised about $1.4 million and has raised over $21 million in total since 1972 to support a host of social service programmes.