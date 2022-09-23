19 cycling disciplines for 2027 world meet

WOLLONGONG - The second "super" world cycling championships will be held in the French Alps in 2027, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Thursday.

The sport's governing body voted for Haute-Savoie, France, over the Netherlands as the host in its congress at the ongoing road world championships in Wollongong, Australia, which end on Sunday.

There was no action on Thursday, but there are two events on Friday - the men's junior road race and the men's Under-23 road race.

The UCI also chose Montreal to host the 2026 road world championships. It is experimenting with merging world championships from different disciplines in pre-Olympic years and in other seasons, the championships will remain separate.

The first enlarged event, in Glasgow in 2023, will include road, track, BMX, trials, mountain biking, para-cycling and indoor cycling (which includes artistic cycling and cycle ball), with the Scottish city featuring 13 disciplines.

It is set to be the biggest cycling event with all the sport's disciplines featuring at a single world championships for the first time.

That will increase to 19 in France in September 2027, including gravel and junior worlds.

While France has not hosted the annual road championships since 2000, Haute-Savoie hosted the mountain bike championships in 2022 in Les Gets.

The 2027 road race will be run on the course used when French cycling legend Bernard Hinault won the 1980 world title.

"It will be time to have a world championship where grand tour specialists and climbers will have a chance to become world champions," UCI president David Lappartient said on Thursday.

"It is the know-how and expertise that have been rewarded, in an exceptional natural setting."

The championships face challenges from French environmentalists who have filed a legal complaint in the city of Grenoble.

