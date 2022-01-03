How I conquered the world

Loh Kean Yew relives his improbable Badminton World Championships journey with senior executive infographics journalist Cel Gulapa and correspondent David Lee

When the World Championships draw was made, I was in the gym. I scrolled through the document, thought it was in alphabetical order and wondered why my name was not in it, until I reached the end and saw my name next to Viktor Axelsen's. I had a feeling I would meet a strong player who I know personally but it was still like: "What the hell, first round and I had to fight the Boss." We trained together in the next few days in Bali and I'm happy he won the World Tour Finals.

This was a much-needed four-day break as I had been on the road since August to train and compete. I caught up with friends over the weekends but returned to train on the next two days. I also got a haircut to feel fresher.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2022, with the headline How I conquered the world. Subscribe