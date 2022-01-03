How I conquered the world

When the World Championships draw was made, I was in the gym. I scrolled through the document, thought it was in alphabetical order and wondered why my name was not in it, until I reached the end and saw my name next to Viktor Axelsen's. I had a feeling I would meet a strong player who I know personally but it was still like: "What the hell, first round and I had to fight the Boss." We trained together in the next few days in Bali and I'm happy he won the World Tour Finals.

This was a much-needed four-day break as I had been on the road since August to train and compete. I caught up with friends over the weekends but returned to train on the next two days. I also got a haircut to feel fresher.