$12 million fund to get at-risk youth, seniors, persons with disabilities to play sports

SINGAPORE – Since its inception in 2017, voluntary welfare organisation (VWO) Glyph has been offering sports activities, workshops and programmes for children and youth - including at-risk youth - aged between five and 17 who come from underprivileged backgrounds.

While they have 300 active participants monthly out of 1,000 registered members, Glyph director Shaun Wang believes that they can do more to reach out to more youths in need.

Organisations such as Glyph will get a timely boost as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Grace Fu announced on Thursday (Aug 1) a $12 million SportCares Communities of Care Fund (CoCF) aimed at benefiting 120,000 vulnerable individuals by 2023. They include youth, seniors and persons with disabilities.

“Sport has the power to improve the physical, socio-emotional wellbeing of people and transform lives,” said the minister, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Inclusive Sports Festival at Our Tampines Hub.

“We want everyone in our society to have access to sport, whether you have special needs, or come from an underprivileged background. The Communities of Care Fund expands access to opportunities to participate fully in sport by supporting ground-up initiatives from the public to reach the under-served segments.”

Under the CoCF, VWOs such as Glyph, community partners and service providers will be able to apply for the Development Grant, which provides funding of up to S$200,000 per intermediary per year. The grant is awarded to strong community partners that SportCares will work directly with to reach out to new constituent groups and kick start a vibrant ecosystem of sport for social good.

There are three other types of support under the Fund: the Starter Grant, Research Grant and SportCares Bursaries. The Starter Grant offers up to $50,000 to individuals or organisations with innovative sport-based ideas that help communities grow and improve, while the Research Grant pays up to 100 per cent of associated costs to support research that strengthens the evidence for sport-based social development and community empowerment initiatives.

The SportCares Bursaries offer financial help to children from low-income families, youth, seniors and persons with disabilities to participate in sports programmes.

Wang said: “Sport Singapore has been a leader advocating sports programmes and sports education... We have had a good working relationship with Sportcares for two years.

“We hope to leverage on the funding to bring in more technical expertise to develop a more robust curriculum and expand our presence to more areas in the outskirts, where we can reach out to communities.”

Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin added that the CoCF will give the organisation “another avenue to reach out to disadvantaged individuals in the community”.

Lim was also present at the Inclusive Sports Festival on Thursday, where 5,000 participants including 600 volunteers and caregivers tried out disability sports and learnt how sports can build an inclusive society.

Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) president Kevin Wong said the S$12 million fund will “come in very handy” to support the organisation’s aim to increase the level of sports participation among persons with disabilities.

“The SDSC has been promoting active living among persons with disabilities as a way to overcome lifestyle diseases that come with being sedentary.

"We encourage them to try out different sports to discover their abilities. For example, (para athlete) Jason Chee also experimented with many activities before settling on table tennis.”

Interested parties can apply for the Starter Grant and Research Grant from now till Oct 31 via email at sportcares@sport.gov.sg