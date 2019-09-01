$10,000 raised from charity game

A total of $10,000 was raised for social service organisation Awwa's new school building on the final day of the Deloitte Pesta Sukan at the Kallang Netball Centre yesterday. The charity exhibition match - featuring current and former national players such as Charmaine Soh and Micky Lin, as well as other ex-national athletes like Derek Wong (badminton) and Fandi Ahmad (football) - raised some $6,900, with Deloitte donating $300 for each of the 23 goals scored. The rest of the donations were made by the participants of the event, which took place over two weekends. A record 140 teams took part in the 2019 Deloitte Pesta Sukan in six categories, with more than 1,700 participants and volunteers involved in the carnival.