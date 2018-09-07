Singapore's netballers held off a strong Malaysian fightback late in their Asian Championship game last night to win 56-55 and gain a psychological lift when they meet again in tomorrow's semi-finals. Sri Lanka play Hong Kong in the other semi-final clash.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at Lianhe Zaobao's 95th anniversary dinner, said the newspaper plays a key role in promoting the Chinese language and culture within the context of Singapore's multiracial society. "As the younger generations become more bilingual, you provide an alternative perspective from the English media."

3 Trade war fears hit stocks

Some Asian markets were jolted by emerging market currencies turmoil and fears of an escalating United States-China trade war. Shanghai shares fell 0.47 per cent, while Shenzhen lost 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong almost 1 per cent.



PHOTO: REUTERS



4 Kim will cooperate with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (above) has renewed his commitment to denuclearisation and expressed faith in US President Donald Trump to resolve the nuclear stalemate, which drew praise from Mr Trump.

5 Strategies for Indonesia

Attracting foreign investment to the export-oriented sector and developing basic industries that produce raw materials would be the best long-term strategies for Indonesia to tackle its widening current account deficits, say economists.

Asean's advantages will be meaningless without effective cross-border policies that enable greater movement of data, talent and capital, and ease of market access, says CIMB Group chairman Nazir Razak.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its pilots' union are deadlocked in a dispute over pay and working conditions amid negotiations for a new collective (employment) agreement.

8 Check before you donate

The "Safer Giving" campaign aims to educate the public on the checks they can do when asked by fund-raisers to donate.

9 Plans to hike cyber security

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has moved to tighten the rules on cyber security for financial institutions here by proposing to make legally binding a set of six essential cyber-security measures to protect their IT systems.

Swedish chef-restaurateur Bjorn Frantzen of Stockholm's only three-Michelin-starred restaurant will be opening a new restaurant in the space previously occupied by Restaurant Andre in Bukit Pasoh.

Straits Times Digital

REACH US AT

Twitter: @STcom

Instagram: @Straits_Times

Also follow us on Telegram

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about this week's hottest topics, such as the high-speed rail agreement between Singapore and Malaysia and the "national service" boot camp for women. http://str.sg/hangout28

VIDEO

Cruise centre's 'smart' move

With passenger numbers set to cross the one-million mark, Marina Bay Cruise Centre is taking steps to prevent possible congestion by tapping smart technology to enhance its operations. http://str.sg/omM2