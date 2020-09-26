1 Fans watch Bayern lift Cup

Uefa used Thursday's Super Cup game between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest as a trial run to see if football can be played in front of live audiences again. Some 15,500 fans were at the 67,000-seat Puskas Stadium to watch Bayern win 2-1. It was the first major European club game to allow supporters since football returned.

SPORT B20

2 Virus deaths to hit 1m soon

Since December, more than 32 million people have been infected with Covid-19 as the coronavirus continues its reign of terror. Deaths are expected to reach one million this weekend, based on figures from Johns Hopkins University. The real numbers, however, are likely much higher because of gaps in testing and reporting.

TOP OF THE NEWS A1

3 Virus fears over imports

China has detected its first local asymptomatic infections in more than a month as two port workers responsible for unloading frozen seafood tested positive in Shandong province, adding to alarm that contaminated imports could be transmitting the coronavirus.

WORLD A21

4 Dissent in Muhyiddin's ranks

Power plays within Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's (below) coalition are encumbering its bid in a crucial state election in Sabah today. His Gabungan Rakyat Sabah has struggled to prevent electoral clashes among its own members, effectively handing the advantage to the federal opposition-aligned Warisan Plus coalition led by caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.

WORLD A23

5 China attacks US at UN meet

China lashed out at the US at a United Nations meeting over its criticism on the coronavirus, with envoy Zhang Jun declaring: "Enough is enough." The United States should blame its own politicians for failing to rein in the country's virus crisis, he said. His remarks came after US Ambassador Kelly Craft opened with angry words.

WORLD A24

6 No buffer amid Thai protests

Thai youth's frustration over what they believe is an unfair and rotten political system is boiling over into street protests at a time when two critical safety buffers of the past are gone, says Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

OPINION A28

7 Keeping eye on illegal sites

The police are actively trawling the Internet for websites offering vice or unlicensed money-lending services in Singapore, in a bid to arrest the growing problem of loan sharks and online vice. A tender for such a trawling service was awarded to StarHub on July 29, with the service due to be delivered last month.

HOME B1

8 Move to protect bus drivers

Measures to protect public transport workers from abuse, such as a shield around a bus driver's seat, are being explored, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat yesterday. However, he stressed that commuters must also behave themselves and not resort to such abuse.

HOME B2

9 Rebound in factory output

Manufacturing rebounded with a vengeance last month to end a three-month slump, thanks to strong growth in semiconductor production and a rally in the volatile biomedical segment. The bounce-back beat economists' expectations and followed a revised 7.6 per cent decline in July's factory output.

BUSINESS B12

10 Like a Prius, but better

The Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid is essentially a more accessible, practical and appealing version of the Prius - Toyota's efficiency champ. The latest 1.8 litre Altis Hybrid is handsome, spacious and decently equipped. Slotting a hybrid system into it only makes it better.

LIFE C6

