1 Reds to face challenge

After lifting the English Premier League trophy following Liverpool's 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday, captain Jordan Henderson declared they will face a "big challenge" next season. Manager Jurgen Klopp said he believed the players can improve after romping to their first top-flight league title in 30 years.

As optimism rises over the promise of Covid-19 vaccines, experts have warned that even the best vaccine will be no panacea alone and must be combined with effective treatments, as well as individual responsibility, to reduce the spread of the virus. The pandemic is still in full force, with 15.4 million infected and more than 630,000 dead, lending urgency in the race for a solution.

3 Glimmer of hope in Delhi

New Delhi, once the worst-hit city in India for coronavirus cases, seems to have turned a corner, with the number of new cases dropping from an average of 3,400 a day for the week beginning June 19, to a daily average of 1,430 for the seven days since July 14.

4 Australia faces record debt

Australia is experiencing its highest debt levels since World War II, as the federal government radically lifts spending to try to steer the economy out of the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has sent unemployment to 7.4 per cent, the highest level in more than two decades. But this is expected to rise further to a peak of about 9.25 per cent at the end of this year.

Malaysia's Sabah state is on the verge of changing governments, with at least 14 assemblymen expected to desert Chief Minister Shafie Apdal in favour of the Perikatan Nasional pact helmed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The spirit of solidarity in Asean is in danger of unravelling as its member states seek self-defeating measures to protect their home markets, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

A near three-month shutdown sent Marina Bay Sands (MBS) deep into the red in the second quarter, with a loss of US$113 million (S$156.3 million). This was a marked reverse from the US$346 million profit it made in the same period last year, noted parent company Las Vegas Sands on Wednesday.

Secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute will have the option of resuming lower-risk co-curricular activities (CCAs) from next Monday.

9 Core inflation unchanged

Pricier food due to supply chain disruptions offset a plunge in the cost of services to help keep core inflation unchanged last month. Core inflation came in at minus 0.2 per cent, the fifth straight month in negative territory.

10 Literary prize to go ahead

The Singapore Literature Prize will go ahead this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, but with its 12 top prizes cut from $10,000 to $3,000 each.

VIDEO

Hotels reopen for staycations

More than 80 hotels in Singapore have been given the green light to reopen for staycations. Here is a look at how they have been getting ready to welcome guests. str.sg/blurb491

VIDEO

Less buzz in Holland Village

Friday evenings in Holland Village are usually lively affairs, but these days, the once-bustling Lorong Mambong has become more subdued because of Covid-19 safe distancing rules. str.sg/blurb492