1 Odd ones out at Games

While it has been a "great outing" for Team Singapore at the Philippines SEA Games that ended last night, two sports in particular have come under fire - athletics for a generally poor outing and reports of discord, and football for dismal results and indiscipline off the pitch.

2 Green shoots of recovery

The Singapore economy is seeing green shoots of recovery, with private sector economists becoming more optimistic about Singapore's growth prospects. Much of their hope is pinned on the manufacturing sector, which is expected to show modest growth next year.

3 Strong economic link hailed

President Halimah Yacob thanked German companies "for their many important contributions to Singapore's development and their integral role in fostering excellent economic ties between Singapore and Germany" on Tuesday during a state banquet in Berlin. Economic ties between both nations date back to the 1840s.

4 Tariff hike to be delayed?

United States President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on some US$160 billion (S$218 billion) in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the US and China. Chinese officials expect Mr Trump to delay the tariff increase set for Sunday.

5 Crucial elections in Britain

Britons head to the polls for the third time in four years today, against a backdrop of political deadlock since a 2016 referendum, which saw a majority opt to leave the European Union.

6 Doctors, step forward

Doctors being disciplined will soon answer to a tribunal headed by a legally trained judge. But for the process to work well, more doctors also need to be trained and step up to sit in judgment on peers, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik (below).

7 Care for special needs kids

A newly launched programme offers a financial safety net to children with special needs, with an insurance payout of $150,000 in the event that the insured parent dies or becomes permanently disabled. This will help cover the continuation of long-term therapy for the child.

8 Anthem version defended

Veteran singer-songwriter Ramli Sarip defended his version of the National Anthem, whose video was released on Dec 3. He said he was "not trying to rewrite history or replace the original song". His rendition had earlier faced criticism from some quarters, including the daughter of Majulah Singapura composer Zubir Said, who said the version will be challenging to sing.

9 Home-Fix to shut last store

Hardware giant Home-Fix will be shutting its last remaining store in Singapore by the end of the week as it faces millions in debt. Experts noted that high mall rentals, competition from e-commerce platforms and a sluggish economy are factors that worked against the retailer's favour.

10 Will Little Tigers reunite?

Former Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers are reportedly reuniting next year for a two-year concert tour. Formed in 1988, the three members shot to stardom with their good looks and hits such as Red Dragonfly and Green Apple Paradise, but went their separate ways in 1996.

Shaken but undeterred

As a baby, Mr Tan Ruming almost died after being shaken violently, most likely by a maid at the time. Doctors said it was a miracle he survived, and he later found his passion and success in entrepreneurship. str.sg/blurb101

5 questions with Shanti Pereira

If national sprinter Shanti Pereira had a theme song, what would it be? She tells all in a candid interview. str.sg/blurb102