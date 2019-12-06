1 Sambo gold one of eight

Former junior fencer Nazri Sutari won one of Singapore's eight golds yesterday in the Philippines SEA Games - in the debut sport of sambo. Four came from swimming, including Teong Tzen Wei's upset of Joseph Schooling in the 50m butterfly, two in underwater hockey and the other in silat, to make a total of 26 after five days.

2 France hit by strikes

French police fired tear gas yesterday at demonstrators in Paris protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the generous pension system. Schools and transport were disrupted in one of France's largest nationwide strikes in years.

3 Extra charge in litter case

Australian Andrew Gosling, 47, already accused of being involved in a killer litter case at a condominium, faces another charge, with the offence described in court documents as being "religiously aggravated". He had allegedly thrown a wine bottle from the seventh storey, hitting the right shoulder of a woman and the head of a delivery driver, who later died in hospital.

4 Anwar denies harassment

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim yesterday denied a claim of sexual harassment by a male former staff member that emerged just ahead of his party's annual convention. Datuk Seri Anwar released a statement refuting the allegation, calling it "baseless slander".

5 A step closer to trade deal

The United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a "phase one" trade deal despite tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Bloomberg reported yesterday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

6 United effort for zero waste

From repurposing food waste as construction material, to getting companies to reduce unnecessary packaging, Singapore is embarking on a journey to be a circular economy with zero waste. This requires support from the people, says Mr Tan Meng Dui, chief executive of the National Environment Agency.

The founder of Aesthetic Medical Partners, a chain of aesthetics clinics, was yesterday ordered to refund $30.7 million to an investor, after the High Court found that he had misled the businesswoman into buying shares of his company.

A think-tank that aims to promote interdisciplinary research in technology law has opened at the Faculty of Law in the National University of Singapore (NUS). It will study legal issues around artificial intelligence, robotics, and data analytics.

9 Helping firms scale up fast

Eighteen local companies have been selected for the second run of a programme that helps high-growth Singapore firms scale up quickly. The Government is also now considering setting up a similar programme that is tailored to small and micro enterprises.

10 Hour Glass celebrates

The Hour Glass is celebrating its 40th anniversary on the back of a year which saw profits surging 41 per cent to hit $71.4 million. Mr Michael Tay, group managing director of the luxury watch retailer, said the profits are the harvest from a reorganisation exercise he put the company through three years ago.

VIDEO

Direct lift access needed, say residents

Around 150 Housing Board blocks across Singapore remain without lift access on some floors. HDB says this is due to prohibitive costs and technical or site constraints, but residents hope more can be done. str.sg/blurb91

VIDEO

Hype over medical cannabis

The debate over medical cannabis has been brewing in the region, with several countries approving or looking to legalise it for treatment. We look at how South Korea, Thailand and Singapore are handling the issue. str.sg/blurb92