SPORT

1 S'pore lose at water polo

Singapore's men's water polo team suffered their first defeat ever at the biennial SEA Games after they lost 7-5 to Indonesia yesterday. If Indonesia beat bottom team Malaysia today, they will be crowned champions of the round-robin tournament in the Philippines and end the Republic's streak of 27 straight gold medals.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 China slams inking of Bills

United States President Donald Trump signed into law a pair of Bills aimed at deterring and punishing any Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, fanning Beijing's anger in a move which could throw a wrench into efforts to negotiate a trade deal.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Man defies fake news law

In defiance of a correction direction under Singapore's fake news law, Mr Alex Tan Zhi Xiang, who runs the States Times Review Facebook page, posted yesterday: "States Times Review and its editor, who is now a citizen of Australia, will not comply with any order from a foreign government like North Korea or Singapore."

WORLD

4 Pork prices in China double

Pork prices in China have more than doubled since an African swine fever epidemic that hit in August last year, causing grumblings among the Chinese who find themselves unable to afford their most beloved of meats as the Chinese New Year approaches.

WORLD

5 Iraqi protesters shot dead

Iraqi security forces shot dead 28 protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya yesterday, medical sources said, and the authorities imposed a curfew in Najaf after demonstrators burned its Iranian consulate as anti-Iranian sentiment ran high.

OPINION

6 Abe gains from HK polls

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been given a boost by the stunning victory of pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong's recent district council elections. But this is bad news for Chinese President Xi Jinping, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

7 New biodiversity surveys

The National Parks Board will lead two biodiversity surveys of the Southern Islands and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve area next year to facilitate Singapore's long-term conservation efforts.

HOME

8 New charity baking facility

With Bakers Beyond's new kitchen facility in Whampoa Drive, the women in the charity baking programme need no longer shuttle among different community kitchens when they get orders. For $60 a day, women can rent space in the professional kitchen for projects such as festive bakes, with earnings from the sales helping them make ends meet.

BUSINESS

9 Nets payments in Malaysia

Singaporeans can now use their Nets ATM cards to make payments in Malaysia at more than 7,400 points across tourist and retail hot spots in Johor Baru, Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Penang. Malaysia's PayNet MyDebit ATM cards can be used at about 500 spots in Singapore.



LIFE

10 Godfrey Gao's last words

Actor-model Godfrey Gao (above) reportedly worked almost non-stop for 17 hours before he collapsed while filming Chinese reality show Chase Me. Netizens said shooting lasted till the early hours of the morning on Wednesday before he said "I can't continue any more" and fainted.

