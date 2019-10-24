After a considerably improved showing brought their second straight win in netball's Nations Cup, Singapore are back in the running for a final spot by upsetting higher-ranked Cook Islands 59-47 last night. They now need to beat bottom side Papua New Guinea tomorrow and hope that leaders Namibia hold off Botswana.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo named a start-up co-founder as the new education minister and tapped his election rival to head the Defence Ministry, as he looks to bolster the country against a global slowdown.

Three Indonesian maids who had been working in Singapore for between six and 13 years before they were arrested under the Internal Security Act last month have been charged with financing terrorism.

President Halimah Yacob wrapped up her visit to Japan yesterday, saying she is confident that Japan, under the reign of Emperor Naruhito, will continue to bring stability, progress and peace to the region.

People in more than 180,000 homes and businesses in California could find themselves in the dark as utility giant PG&E plans to shut off power in 17 counties as a preventive measure against wildfires.

Singapore needs a more uplifting story about itself and a greater sense of optimism about the future to boost birth rates. It also needs to promote gender equality, said Associate Professor Eugene K.B. Tan.

Traffic jams and fatal road accidents will not be solved by autonomous vehicles, said experts at the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress. Promises about what such vehicles can do are made because the way engineers communicate technology is not accessible to most people.

Barely five months after being released from prison after serving 14 years, Isa Ahmad, 54, tried to rape a tourist in her hotel room. Later that day, he robbed a second tourist of her mobile phone. He pleaded guilty yesterday to one count each of robbery and attempted aggravated rape.

PropertyGuru is the latest company to back out of a planned listing in Australia as global economic uncertainties unnerve investors. The firm said uncertainty in the initial public offering market was behind the decision to withdraw the listing.

Taiwanese pop-rock band F.I.R. will play at the Starker Music Carnival on Nov 2 in Zhongshan Park with their new line-up. Chinese singer Lydia Han will take over the microphone from Taiwan-born Faye.

