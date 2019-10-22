Singapore went down 52-57 in a seesaw match against a physical Botswana side in the Nations Cup last night. It was the hosts' first defeat of the netball tournament at the OCBC Arena after a 54-54 draw with Namibia on Sunday.

2 Fighting climate change

For the first time, the Government has officially said that it will look at nature-based solutions to deal with the threat of climate change. Such solutions will include restoring Singapore's mangrove areas and planting an additional 250,000 native trees and shrubs under the Forest Restoration Action Plan.

3 Egg freezing under review

Still waiting for Mr Right but worried about a ticking biological clock? It may soon be easier to put off having babies until the right man comes along, as the Government is "carefully reviewing" the possibility of allowing women in Singapore to freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons.

4 China sends veiled warning

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe spoke out against foreign interference at a security conference in Beijing yesterday, in a veiled warning to the US against inciting unrest in other countries.

President Halimah Yacob yesterday lauded the strong ties between Singapore and Japan over the last five decades. In Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito today, Madam Halimah said that the two countries received thousands of visitors from each other last year and worked closely on the business and economic front.

6 Taiwan surviving trade war

The trade war between the United States and China has hurt their trading partners across Asia. But Taiwan is faring better than most, in part due to shifts in trade and investment patterns away from the mainland, says East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

7 Farewell to Katong homes

Families living in an estate in Katong will have to leave by the end of next year. The Singapore Land Authority has issued a notice to those renting the two-storey houses off Haig Road to move so that restoration and repair works can be carried out. HOME B2

The National Research Foundation, Nanyang Technological University and GlobalFoundries announced a $120 million partnership to conduct research on technology that will make devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) more durable and cheaper.

JTC is known as an industrial estate developer but, over the past year or so, it has been taking on an expanded role of linking customers to potential partners. To date, it has approached around 300 companies out of the 14,000 or so across its estates to form a "partners network".

10 ChildAid tickets on sale

The annual ChildAid concert, organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, is back for its 15th edition. Decorated local musician Dick Lee will be part of the show on stage. Tickets for the charity show, which will be held at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 20 and 21, go on sale today.

VIDEO

Lunch with Sumiko

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee is said to have "very high EQ" and be good with people. Executive editor Sumiko Tan meets Singapore's youngest Cabinet minister over lunch at the Enabling Village. str.sg/blurb13

VIDEO

China by superfast rail

China's high-speed-rail network - the world's longest at 30,000km - conveys an intimate portrait of the nation. Join travel editor Lee Siew Hua as she journeys from Shanghai to Dandong on a bullet train. str.sg/blurb14