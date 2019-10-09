SPORT

1 Boks gallop into last 8

Rampant South Africa ran in 10 tries, including a record 11-minute hat-trick by Cobus Reinach, in the 66-7 thumping of Canada in Kobe to seal their Rugby World Cup quarter-final spot from Pool B yesterday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Bus, train fares going up

From Dec 28, fares for buses and trains will go up by 7 per cent: Adult card fares will rise by 9 cents per trip, and 4 cents for senior citizens, low-wage workers, persons with disabilities and students. Those who pay by cash or buy single-trip tickets will pay 20 cents more per trip. Those in polytechnics will get student concessions for the first time.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 2 in hospital after PMD fire

A personal mobility device (PMD) is suspected to be the cause of a fire that broke out in a Bukit Batok flat yesterday morning. A male resident, who is the occupant of the fifth-floor Housing Board flat, and a baby girl living on the floor above were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

WORLD

4 Top AI firms on US blacklist

The US government has widened its trade blacklist to include several of China's top artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups over Beijing's treatment of Muslim minorities, ratcheting up tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week.

WORLD

5 Mahathir rejects unity govt

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has turned down an opposition invitation for his Pakatan Harapan coalition to form a so-called unity government with the Barisan Nasional alliance, Parti Islam SeMalaysia and other parties in Sarawak and Sabah. He said the existing Cabinet is made up of ministers of various racial backgrounds in line with Malaysia's diverse cultures.

OPINION

6 Frenemies battle in Johor

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Nov 16 is a multi-faceted test for Malaysian politics. It will be a battle of frenemies in view of recent shifting political alliances and divisions within Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in Johor.

HOME

7 Circuit Road murder trial

Boh Soon Ho, 51, who tried to have sex with the corpse of the woman he considered his girlfriend, said in court that he was too embarrassed to hold the Chinese national's hand or kiss her. However, the cafeteria worker said he killed her after she told him about her relationships with other men.

HOME

8 Spurred on to help others

The Asia Pacific Breweries Foundation Scholarship for Persons with Disabilities was awarded to four of 24 applicants yesterday. Among the recipients was Mr Samuel Lim (below), 20, a Nanyang Technological University student who has speech, breathing and feeding impairments after an acid attack when he was three months old.



Mr Samuel Lim performing on his guzheng at Keat Hong Community Club this year. ST FILE PHOTO



BUSINESS

9 Singdollar tipped to weaken

The trade war, disappointing Singapore growth data and the weak yuan will take their toll on the Singdollar in the coming months. DBS analysts are tipping that the currency will weaken to 1.42 against the United States dollar by the year end.

LIFE

10 The Walking Dead lives on

As The Walking Dead heads into its 10th season, the show's creators reflect on how the hit series has reinvented the zombie and horror genres.

