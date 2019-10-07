1 Lions draw with Jordan

Despite Singapore's uplifting away 0-0 friendly draw against Jordan, coach Tatsuma Yoshida has cautioned the Lions that Saudi Arabia will be a much stiffer proposition in Buraidah in their World Cup football qualifier on Thursday. He says the team need to keep the ball better whenever they win possession.

2 HK protesters defy mask ban

Hong Kong protesters marched under pouring rain yesterday in defiance of a ban on face masks, but the peaceful demonstrations later descended into a series of clashes with the police. Protesters yesterday hurled bricks and Molotov cocktails at riot police, prompting officers to respond with volleys of tear gas.

The Government will carefully study the call to make the Bicentennial Experience at Fort Canning permanent, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. The exhibition has been extended beyond its initial last day of Sept 15 to the end of the year.

4 UK could soften stance

Britain signalled yesterday that it could soften its stance on its latest Brexit proposals for Northern Ireland, as European leaders piled pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to revise the plans. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said yesterday the ideas that were formally submitted to Brussels would be up for discussion during "intense negotiations in the coming days".

5 2nd informant steps up

A second whistle-blower has come forward about US President Donald Trump's bid to get the Ukrainian President to investigate a political rival, a lawyer for the official said yesterday. The second person is also an intelligence official, lawyer Mark Zaid said.

Ukraine finds itself at the centre of United States attention, caught in a domestic political fight. This is uncomfortable now, but can be a boon in the long term, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 Smart CC in Radin Mas

The newly upgraded Radin Mas Community Club (CC) has reopened after almost three years of renovations, boasting smart initiatives such as a dedicated Cyber Space where residents can read e-newspapers or browse e-books using computer terminals. It could act as a test bed for other CCs in the Republic.

8 Study on medication labels

An ongoing study led by Duke-NUS Medical School researchers has gathered feedback on the use of pictograms in prescription medication labels from polyclinic patients aged 60 and older who cannot read English. Many among the elderly in Singapore find it difficult to understand the labels because they struggle with English and have poor eyesight.

9 Vote on Ascott Reit merger

A vote on Oct 21 will decide if the planned merger of Ascott Reit and Ascendas Hospitality Trust can happen. The merged entity will have an asset value of $7.6 billion, with a combined portfolio of 88 properties in 39 cities and 15 countries across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States.

10 Fans swoon over Mendes

Canadian pop heart-throb Shawn Mendes opted for an organic, old-school approach for his sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Friday. The singer, who turned 21 in August, had the crowd of mostly teenage girls swooning over almost every song in his 105-minute set.

INTERACTIVE

One home, two views

Since mass protests started in Hong Kong in June, Madam Jenny Kwan, who works as an accounting executive in a hotel, has barely spoken to her three sons. She supports the government while her sons back the pro-democracy movement. https://str.sg/JJtP

VIDEO

Silent mentors

Over the past 10 months, an ST team documented the journey of medical cadavers at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. The bodies had been donated to be preserved, dissected and examined as part of the education of future doctors. https://str.sg/JJvX