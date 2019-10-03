SPORT

1 All Blacks cruise to win

Two-time defending champions New Zealand hammered Canada 63-0 in their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at the Oita Stadium in Japan yesterday to record a second convincing win at the tournament. The world No. 1 side scored nine tries for the Sept 20-Nov 2 World Cup's highest score.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Trains to be serviced here

New trains to ply the North-South and East-West MRT lines and the revamped Bukit Panjang LRT system are set to be serviced in Singapore. As faulty parts will no longer have to be sent back to manufacturers overseas, this reduces the downtime of the trains, and also lowers the cost.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Outcome-based contracts

By May 1 next year, all government agencies will have to adopt outcome-based security contracts. Such contracts can resolve manpower issues and cut costs as they will focus on outputs and outcomes that can be carried out, as opposed to manpower-based contracts, where a fixed number of personnel is deployed.

WORLD

4 Waste stuck in Malaysia

A large number of waste-filled containers are stuck at various ports in Malaysia despite an order from Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin to send them back to their countries of origin. The containers are stuck at the ports because the senders could not be traced and neither could most of the importers.



PHOTO: BERNAMA



WORLD

5 Impeachment gains steam

Two former officials who were engaged in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine will meet United States congressional committees starting this week amid an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.

OPINION

6 The economics of subsidies

A number of parents took to social media last month to question why government subsidies for pre-school were given, only to have childcare centres raise their full-day fees. Contrary to popular belief, a subsidy given to parents will benefit childcare centres too because of how the market works, says NUS lecturer Kelvin Seah Kah Cheng.

HOME

7 More HDB solar panels

Solar panels are set to be installed at Housing Board blocks managed by the Pasir Ris-Punggol and Holland-Bukit Timah town councils, in a move to reduce Singapore's carbon emissions and, in turn, the effects of climate change. Work will begin in the first quarter of 2020, with the tender for the job won by local clean energy provider Sunseap.

HOME

8 Call for IoT security regime

Singapore's Cyber Security Agency and its Dutch counterpart, in their joint study released yesterday, have concluded that governments globally need to form a universal certification regime to improve the security of Internet of Things devices.

BUSINESS

9 Boost for infrastructure

Singapore aims to standardise 50 per cent of the terms in project finance documents in the coming year to help attract more private capital for infrastructure projects. There are also efforts to offer infrastructure expertise to the region.

LIFE

10 Golden Horse nods

Local movies Wet Season and A Land Imagined have together received a total of 10 nominations for the Golden Horse Awards. Wet Season has received six - including for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director for Anthony Chen and Best Leading Actress for Yeo Yann Yann. A Land Imagined is up for four awards.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Brittle, but not broken

Mr Jeremy Lim, 29, has broken his bones more than 100 times, some parts more than once, because of brittle bone disease. But while "the pain is inevitable, the misery is optional", he says. https://str.sg/unbroken

VIDEO

Don't pay more for your holiday

The competition watchdog has flagged pricing and marketing practices on some travel booking sites that could mislead customers. Here are some tactics to be wary of when booking your next trip. https://str.sg/mislead