SPORT

1 Spirit of never giving up

Most days, athletes don't go far enough, they slip, they fall, but it is their rededication to their cause which makes them admirable, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. Among them are Korean golfer Lee6 Jeong-eun and Ecuadorean cyclist Richard Carapaz.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 S'pore PMI contracts

Manufacturing growth fell again in May to log its first contraction in more than 2 1/2 years, as trade tensions between the United States and China intensified last month. Singapore's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key barometer of activity in the manufacturing industry, slipped 0.4 point to 49.9 last month from April - dipping below 50 for the first time since August 2016.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Mexico hopeful of US deal

Mexico can reach an agreement with the United States to resolve a dispute over migration that prompted US President Donald Trump to threaten punitive tariffs, Mexican officials said yesterday as diplomatic talks were set to begin in Washington.

WORLD

4 Johnson starts campaign

Mr Boris Johnson, the front runner to replace Mrs Theresa May as Britain's prime minister, launched his campaign to become the Conservative Party leader yesterday, promising voters he will take Britain out of the European Union on Oct 31 "deal or no deal".

WORLD

5 Bodies found in Himalayas

Five bodies were spotted high on a mountain in the Indian Himalayas yesterday during an aerial search for eight climbers feared swept away in an avalanche last week. The climbers were reported missing after they failed to return to their camp near Nanda Devi, India's second-highest mountain.

OPINION

6 Medical tech's paradoxes

As medicine becomes more high-tech, doctors need to be more high-touch. And as it becomes more specialised, more good generalists are needed. These are some paradoxes driving the medical technology field today, says Ho Kwon Ping.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



HOME

7 More motorists extend COE

More than 17,000 motorists chose to keep their old cars in the first three months of this year, in what is likely to be a quarterly record. If the growth continues, the number of certificates of entitlement (COEs) revalidated this year will exceed last year's record of 37,114.

HOME

8 Fund to ease water usage

Firms that hope to cut down their water usage can now tap a $26 million fund to implement water management solutions. The fund by PUB and the National Research Foundation will defray the cost of implementing water-saving technologies over three years.

BUSINESS

9 Likely nod for joint venture

The US Transportation Department is expected to tentatively approve a bid by American Airlines Group and Qantas Airways to operate a joint venture. If the venture is granted final approval, the two airlines could offer more flights, including to cities not currently served by either, they said.

LIFE

10 Pianist Lang Lang weds

World-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang, 36, announced his marriage to 24-year-old pianist Gina Alice Redlinger on his official Weibo account, along with a nine-picture collage of the newlyweds' wedding photos. The couple reportedly met in Berlin, Germany, and the wedding was held in France.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Dropout finds success

Circumstances - his father died young and his mother had early onset dementia - forced Mr Isaac Mung to grow up quickly. He later dropped out of university for an internship, but is today an investment trader. http://str.sg/isaac-mung

VIDEO

Family fun at Jewel's Canopy Park

The 14,000 sq m space, which opens next Monday, features two sky nets, two mazes and a canopy bridge. Entry to the park is $4.50 for Singapore residents, with separate fees for the attractions. http://str.sg/canopy-park