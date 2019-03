1 Sunwolves get the chop

Despite gradual improvement, the still struggling Japanese team Sunwolves will be axed from the Super Rugby league after the 2020 season over issues including the competition format and funding. They received the bad news, which was not entirely unexpected, in Singapore, where they play the South African side Lions tonight.

2 May gets Brexit extension

British Prime Minister Theresa May has secured an extension of the deadline for Brexit until May 22 from the European Union's leaders. However, she now faces an uphill task to convince lawmakers at home to back her plans, failing which the EU has declared that a no-deal Brexit must take place on April 12.

3 Thai parties hold last rallies

Thailand's incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a key contender to become premier after elections tomorrow, appeared on stage last night as political parties staged their last rallies across Bangkok.

4 Crucial NSW polls today

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, votes today in an election that could hint at trouble for Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Surveys show voters split evenly between the ruling coalition and opposition Labor, and there could be a hung Parliament.

5 Trump push fuels tensions

United States President Donald Trump's push to assert Israel's ownership of the strategic Golan Heights along the Syrian-Israeli border marked a major shift in US policy, inflaming regional tensions at a time when his administration is seeking to curtail Iran's expanding influence.

One year ago, an autonomous vehicle powered by artificial intelligence (AI) killed its first pedestrian. With AI use expanding, how can we ensure that its benefits outweigh the potential risks, asks Professor Simon Chesterman.

Commercial fund-raisers, which are usually hired by small charities, came under the spotlight when the Commissioner of Charities released a comprehensive set of guidelines for them on Thursday.

It spells out their responsibilities and acceptable conduct, and addresses concerns voiced by the donating public - namely, their pushiness in asking for donations and often, a lack of transparency.

8 Helping firms save water

Water-efficient equipment such as commercial dishwashers will soon carry a green label, in an effort to help businesses such as hotels and restaurants conserve water. This is the latest move in Singapore's push to ensure that taps here do not run dry for future generations.

Sembcorp Industries has completed installing a rooftop solar farm at YCH's Supply Chain City flagship building and is working with the logistics firm to supply its warehouses across Asia with similar systems, the firm announced yesterday.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke (above) has revealed that she had two nearly fatal brain aneurysms in the early years of filming the hit series.

PODCAST

Life Picks

We talk about the upcoming Pet Shop Boys concert next Tuesday, and recommend some good eats along Keong Saik Road, which used to be a seedy area but is now filled with hip bars and eateries. http://str.sg/lifepicks27

PODCAST

A Game of Two Halves

We pay tribute to Lionel Messi after the Barcelona man's stupendous hat-trick against Real Betis. We also discuss marathoner Soh Rui Yong breaking the 24-year-old national record in Seoul recently. http://str.sg/2Halves28