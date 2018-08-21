If one cannot tell North Korea's Ro Suk Yong apart from her southern teammate Lim Yung-hui in the Unified Korea women's basketball side, then the very idea of the team will have been achieved, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

To allow for seniors who prefer to age in place, elderly owners of all Housing Board flats - including five-room apartments and executive maisonettes - can soon sell a part of their lease to the Government and use the money to fund their retirement years. The Lease Buyback Scheme was previously restricted to four-room or smaller flats.