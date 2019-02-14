SPORT

1 Tackling Hub's issues

National agency Sport Singapore says it is working with SportsHub Pte Ltd to "get to the nub" of issues that have plagued the facility since it opened in 2014. The $1.33 billion venue was in the news recently after its chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik abruptly resigned, raising the question of whether all was well in the consortium.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 More help for caregivers

To help Singaporeans care for the aged, the infirm and the disabled, a range of measures, such as a new grant and loosening restrictions on Medisave funds, will be introduced in the next two years. The changes are part of a new Caregiver Support Action Plan.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Household incomes up

Families with at least one member who works, which make up nearly 90 per cent of households, earned more last year, with median incomes from employment rising by 2.6 per cent to $9,293. Economists said the increase was due to the economy logging better-than-expected growth in the first half of last year, as well as relatively low inflation.

WORLD

4 Setback for opposition

Thailand's Election Commission says it is seeking the disqualification of the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which nominated a princess for prime minister, in a potential setback for the opposition loyal to ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The commission had disqualified Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya on Monday.



Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanit speaking to journalists on Tuesday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

5 US-China ties under threat

The United States risks a breakdown in its relationship with China as it pushes back against Chinese actions that contravene international norms, a group of China specialists and former top officials has warned.

OPINION

6 Trophy for coming in 8th?

Recent changes to the National School Games will see more participants in sport being recognised. But giving out broad-based awards could also blunt the edge of competition and the drive for excellence in sport, says sport reporter Nicole Chia (below).

HOME

7 Holding bystanders liable

Lawyers and experts welcomed the new provisions proposed in Parliament that spelt out punishments for bystanders who know but do nothing to prevent the neglect or abuse of maids, young children and the mentally or physically infirm. Although the move is a step in the right direction, some expressed concern that there might be difficulty in enforcement.

HOME

8 Upset over Deliveroo fees

Some Deliveroo customers are upset by the re-introduction of a "small order fee" to their orders. They said they had not received any e-mail or in-app notice about the new fees, which began last month and can go up to $5 for orders under $10.

BUSINESS

9 Premium office rentals up

Tightening vacancies helped Grade A offices in the Central Business District notch the highest annual rental growth since 2010. The Shenton Way/Tanjong Pagar and Beach Road markets saw the largest rental increases last year.

LIFE

10 A contemporary touch

It may be set in 18th-century England, but The Favourite - a movie about two female courtiers vying for the affections of capricious Queen Anne - feels strangely contemporary in its tale of political intrigue, hidden love and loneliness at the top.

